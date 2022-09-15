This covid and monkey pox sceptic isn’t the genius he thinks he is

Social Media

Nobody quite owns conspiracy theorists like they own themselves, such as this person scoffing at the idea of monkey pox being potentially serious.

Here’s what he had to say about it.

And, to put the cherry on the cake, he had a screenshot to verify his genius.

Only it didn’t. It really didn’t.

Here’s how Redditors reacted.

Stupid people are too stupid to know they’re stupid.

spacemanspiff266

It even says right there that he’s at the top 87% not 12% and in a room of 1000, being smarter than 129 is not that great lol!

Kia_sera_sera

He’s literally in the bottom 12%.

superfucky

Now, I’m not sure about this but I would be willing to wager that this man buys a whole lot of junk from the commercials on Fox.

notjawn

I would love to see that original thread, to see if they finally understood just how dumb they really are.

cutthroatlemming

Monkey pox? A smallpox vaccination protects you from that. It is good to be a Boomer.

Real-Trip-6408

u/OneNewEmpire had an extra point to make.

People who brag about their IQ are usually too stupid to realize that it isn’t a legitimate measure of intelligence.

Source Reddit Image Reddit