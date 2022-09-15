Life

Latest in an occasional series, comeback of the day goes to this exchange which has just gone viral on Reddit.

We have to confess we hadn’t come across Dale Partridge before, but he hosts the ‘Real Christianity’ podcast and has just written a book called ‘The Manliness of Christ: How the Masculinity of Jesus Eradicates Effeminate Christianity’.

Fortunately we’re not here for that, we’re here for this.

Ooof.

‘Woah. Dale was my trainer at a gym in so cal when I was in high school. Heard he went super religious cult style but never expected to see a post on Reddit about him.’

take2dueces ‘These self proclaimed “alphas” sure give off massive insecurity vibes.’

PanzerZug ‘Imagine having so little capacity for minding your own fucking business and letting other people conduct their own lives. Most 39-year-old childless women have correctly decided it’s better than ending up married to some asshole like this guy.’

stanthebat ‘One of the happiest men I’ve ever met is over 50 and never had biological children. ‘Don’t buy into the hype. Enjoy life on your terms.’

FrightfulPumpkin

Source Reddit u/beerbellybegone