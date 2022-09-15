A 70-year-old taxi driver’s stunning basketball shot was amazing – but his reaction was even better
Photographer and former soccer coach, Luc A. Menard captures uplifting moments to share on his popular Instagram account, beautifulsoulsinnyc.
In this post featuring 70-year-old taxi-driver George Papoutsis – georgethemessiah – the uplifting moment is supplied by George’s silky skills.
’70 years old Taxi Driver with @timberland hit CRAZY shot & ran into the streets.’
He wasn’t even wearing sports shoes. As Luc pointed out, he’s in Timberland boots.
Love the soccer skills to set up the pass⚽️
krazymotomines
😂😂😂😂love it.
matrix31
New York just hits different 😂
jamie_lagoy
It’s so much to unpack here😂😂
zefavibe
As special videos tend to do, it showed up on Twitter and went viral.
Only in NYC 🤣 (via beautifulsoulsinnyc/IG) pic.twitter.com/Go6Ft4mWiz
— Overtime (@overtime) September 13, 2022
Here’s some of the praise that simply flooded in.
From downtown. I’ll show myself out… https://t.co/cWb172kfKT
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 13, 2022
I love everything about this. #NYC
— Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) September 13, 2022
Never doubt the optimism and multi-talented people in New York City pic.twitter.com/IkVLWoF0pK
— Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) September 14, 2022
This beautiful. https://t.co/tjEzwdjzyp
— Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) September 13, 2022
Every part of this is incredible but the running off is iconic. https://t.co/85RvxQPDdk
— Bruce Daisley (@brucedaisley) September 14, 2022
If you thought it was a fluke – check out this special tribute.
WANT MORE POKE?
Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook
READ MORE
Sports commentator versus an actual hawk in a 40-yard dash is six seconds of nail-biting drama
Source beautifusoulsinnyc Image Screengrab