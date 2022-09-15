Entertainment

A 70-year-old taxi driver’s stunning basketball shot was amazing – but his reaction was even better

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 15th, 2022

Photographer and former soccer coach, Luc A. Menard captures uplifting moments to share on his popular Instagram account, beautifulsoulsinnyc.

In this post featuring 70-year-old taxi-driver George Papoutsis – georgethemessiah – the uplifting moment is supplied by George’s silky skills.

’70 years old Taxi Driver with @timberland hit CRAZY shot & ran into the streets.’

He wasn’t even wearing sports shoes. As Luc pointed out, he’s in Timberland boots.

Love the soccer skills to set up the pass⚽️
krazymotomines

😂😂😂😂love it.
matrix31

New York just hits different 😂
jamie_lagoy

It’s so much to unpack here😂😂
zefavibe

As special videos tend to do, it showed up on Twitter and went viral.

Here’s some of the praise that simply flooded in.

If you thought it was a fluke – check out this special tribute.

WANT MORE POKE?
Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

Sports commentator versus an actual hawk in a 40-yard dash is six seconds of nail-biting drama

Source beautifusoulsinnyc Image Screengrab