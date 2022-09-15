A 70-year-old taxi driver’s stunning basketball shot was amazing – but his reaction was even better

Entertainment

Photographer and former soccer coach, Luc A. Menard captures uplifting moments to share on his popular Instagram account, beautifulsoulsinnyc.

In this post featuring 70-year-old taxi-driver George Papoutsis – georgethemessiah – the uplifting moment is supplied by George’s silky skills.

’70 years old Taxi Driver with @timberland hit CRAZY shot & ran into the streets.’

He wasn’t even wearing sports shoes. As Luc pointed out, he’s in Timberland boots.

Love the soccer skills to set up the pass⚽️

😂😂😂😂love it.

New York just hits different 😂

It’s so much to unpack here😂😂

As special videos tend to do, it showed up on Twitter and went viral.

Here’s some of the praise that simply flooded in.

I love everything about this. #NYC — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) September 13, 2022

Never doubt the optimism and multi-talented people in New York City pic.twitter.com/IkVLWoF0pK — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) September 14, 2022

Every part of this is incredible but the running off is iconic. https://t.co/85RvxQPDdk — Bruce Daisley (@brucedaisley) September 14, 2022

If you thought it was a fluke – check out this special tribute.

Source beautifusoulsinnyc Image Screengrab