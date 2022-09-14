You won’t read a funnier response to Center Parc’s bank holiday closure for the Queen’s funeral

News

As you’ll already know by now, Center Parcs have performed the most undignified of reverse ferrets after announcing they would close their UK parks for the Bank Holiday for the Queen’s funeral.

Now it turns out people won’t have to cut short their holidays after all, although – with all facilities apparently shut – they might as well go home anyway.

You can read our favourite responses to all this here. But we mention it again to highlight this particular exchange which is surely then best – and funniest – reply of the lot.

It’s by @Frantically2 on Twitter and, well, best have a read for yourself.

Bravo!

And this is exactly how much people loved it (as highlighted by @aljwhite)

This also made us laugh, to be filed under ‘childish but very funny’, courtesy of @munkeycop.

Didn’t see that coming.

