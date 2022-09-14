‘What’s an introvert’s worst nightmare?’ – 21 ordeals to bring the horror flooding back

Life

You don’t have to be an introvert to appreciate this question that has just gone viral on Reddit, but it probably helps.

It all began when Sarayka81 asked this.

‘What situation is introvert’s nightmare?’

And the answers came pouring in and the memories – oh, the memories – came flooding back.

We’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to – and these 17 were horrifically relatable.

1.

‘Teacher: “Everyone find a partner!”

tidita7889

2.

‘Let’s all introduce ourselves.’

meiliraijow

3.

‘Networking events.’

normal-girl

4.

‘Here’s mine: meeting a coworker that you don’t know very well on the train, locking eyes and having to engage in conversation for the next 30-40 minutes.

‘All you want to do is read your book, but there’s no way out and you decide to put up a brave front.

They’re not thrilled to see you because you already have a reputation for being kind of weird. The more you talk the weirder they think you are. You can see it in their eyes. Already you can hear the office gossip in your head: “Oh my God, guess who I was stuck on the train with…”

‘Nightmare fuel. Work from home was a blessing in this regard.’

jew_biscuits

5.

‘As a child my worst nightmare was when my parents got visitors and I’m stuck upstairs hungry and thirsty because I can’t access the kitchen.’

mikasott

6.

‘Phone calls. Receiving and twice as bad having to make one.’

Isand0

7.

‘Afterparties.

‘You mean there’s more stuff to do after the stuff we planned on doing? I only have so much energy to deal with people and it was already used up.’

Nyctomancer

8.

“Why are you being so quiet?”

vagitablepi

9.

‘People randomly showing up to hang out at your own place.’

Girly_Sylvia

10.

‘A total surprise party for me at my place with everyone and their significant other so I’m essentially the 49th wheel at my own party. Kill me now.’

Anneboleyn33

11.

“Wanna hang out this Saturday?”

“Sure!”

‘Saturday arrives, 10 minutes before hangout time.

“Oh also I invited my friend you have never met before to join us.”

“…”

drflanigan