This ‘tip’ for young people taking paid time off got entirely the response it deserved

It’s tough enough trying to make it out there in the world today without someone telling you that you really should think twice about taking paid time off work.

But that was exactly what this ‘tip’ for young people was suggesting.

And the response was surely the definitive one, for young or old.

It’s just gone viral after it was shared by rudeplethora_49 over on Reddit and these are our favourite things people said about it.

‘Yeah, because executives always delay their holidays to a time that’s more convenient for others.’

Satanshmaten ‘In fairness, they don’t do shit 90% of the time anyway, how disruptive could their absence really be?’

lilomar2525 ‘That last one for real. If your job is reliant on you being there at all times, you should be managing that job.’

Rhamba ‘Nobody lies on their deathbed and thinks “I wish I put all those holidays off and spent even more time working instead”

Amanystya

