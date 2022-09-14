This Shetland pony nibbling the Queen’s bouquet is 10 seconds well spent

Animals

There’s been no shortage of video clips of Queen Elizabeth II going viral over the last few days following the death of Her Majesty, aged 96.

And this one might not be quite so well known as the moment she spotted those cows, but it’s still a very lovely moment.

Here’s the all important context.

‘This is Corporal Cruachan the IV. He is the regimental mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland. He has his own Twitter page and everything. The guy standing next to him is the Pony Major.’

Watermel0phant

And just a few of the things people said about it.

‘I love how she was annoyed, but still reached out to pet. “They always eat the flowers” ❤️😊’

jadedafmfers ‘Stephen Fry has a story about being at a party with the Queen in attendance. Someone’s birthday I think, a royal obviously. And she walked up to him, jabbed him the ribs and said; “Is nobody going to offer me a piece of cake!?” ‘Absolutely hilarious! Just a normal old lady when she ain’t sporting the crown …’

DanteWolfe0125 ‘One thing I like about animals is they don’t give a shit about human status. That cat that lives at 10 Downing thinks it’s just as superior to humans as my cat.’

didsomebodysaymyname ‘It’s pretty easy to be the superior being at 10 Downing.’

PrimarySwan

And because we can’t get enough of those cows …

Let’s also remember the wholesome clip of the Queen seeing some cows. pic.twitter.com/PFLAqfQ4Z5 — Scott Innes (@Flying_Inside) September 8, 2022

Source Reddit u/YassQueenC