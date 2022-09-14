This Facepalm of the Day came close to disaster
The r/JustRolledIntoTheShop Reddit forum is a place for people who work in car repairs to post the incredibly stupid things they see on the job.
One member, named u/WetCmenRag, explained their upload with these words, including the US spelling –
One of my employees told me he couldn’t get all the tires to 100% …
When you consider that most ordinary car tyres need to be around 31 to 36 psi, it’s a good job this employee double-checked before sending the car on its way.
Tyres may not have blown, but minds did.
Holy shit. My 12-ply freightliner tyres don’t need that much air!
Upsidedownbackwards
So who’s the poor sod that gets to put on the bomb disposal suit and deflate the tyres?
Dr_Midnight
Your workshop doesn’t have a bomb defusal robot by chance?
Ign1fy
PSI now means “percentage of suggested inflation.”
ARLaserGuy
How many doors does that employee open before he finds the bathroom?
Wolfgang_Pelz
Where I come from we strive for 110%.
thewhitebuttboy
Slackers. 200% or go home.
Flynn_Kevin
u/No-bottle8391 suggested this apt explanation of psi.
Person Sacked Imminent.
