This Facepalm of the Day came close to disaster

The r/JustRolledIntoTheShop Reddit forum is a place for people who work in car repairs to post the incredibly stupid things they see on the job.

One member, named u/WetCmenRag, explained their upload with these words, including the US spelling –

One of my employees told me he couldn’t get all the tires to 100% …

When you consider that most ordinary car tyres need to be around 31 to 36 psi, it’s a good job this employee double-checked before sending the car on its way.

Tyres may not have blown, but minds did.

Holy shit. My 12-ply freightliner tyres don’t need that much air!

Upsidedownbackwards

So who’s the poor sod that gets to put on the bomb disposal suit and deflate the tyres?

Dr_Midnight

Your workshop doesn’t have a bomb defusal robot by chance?

Ign1fy

PSI now means “percentage of suggested inflation.”

ARLaserGuy

How many doors does that employee open before he finds the bathroom?

Wolfgang_Pelz

Where I come from we strive for 110%.

thewhitebuttboy Slackers. 200% or go home.

Flynn_Kevin

u/No-bottle8391 suggested this apt explanation of psi.

Person Sacked Imminent.

