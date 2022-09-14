This royalist told James O’Brien there should be ‘a ban on paper’ and it’s a most entertaining and exasperating 7 minutes

News

A surely unexpected side-effect of the Queen’s death has been the further erosion of the right to protest and air your views in public.

Or, in the case of barrister Paul Powlesland – who you’ve surely read about this week – the freedom to walk around in Parliament Square with a blank piece of paper on which you may or may not write something about the King.

Just went to Parliament Square & held up a blank piece of paper. Officer came & asked for my details. He confirmed that if I wrote “Not My King” on it, he would arrest me under the Public Order Act because someone might be offended. — Paul Powlesland (@paulpowlesland) September 12, 2022

And this is the extraordinary exchange he had with a police officer.

We mention it again because over on LBC James O’Brien just had a chat with a caller who was very keen to point out just why the police were absolutely, totally, 100% in the right.

Oh, and said O’Brien should be arrested as well.

And it’s simultaneously the most entertaining and exasperating 7 minutes you’ll spend today.

After James O’Brien clashed with this listener who called for a ‘ban on paper’ to stop people protesting against the monarchy, James signed off with a ‘love to the family’. If you know, you know…

@mrjamesob pic.twitter.com/ewFuBgQzzG — LBC (@LBC) September 13, 2022

And just a few of the many, many things people were saying about it.

Christ on a bike. How do these people survive https://t.co/ZUNFbltK6Z — terry christian (@terrychristian) September 13, 2022

It’s scary that these people are just…*out there* isn’t it? Personally I don’t know how James keeps it together 🤣 — Kuy Von Braun (@KuyVon) September 13, 2022

I’d really like Colin from Portsmouth to explain why he thought it was acceptable to ring into LBC at such a time as this mandatory mourning period? — Johann Van Burgervan (@hicolasnicks) September 13, 2022

I laughed so hard at this 😆 https://t.co/J9cwkk9qOK — Graham Hughes (@EveryCountry) September 14, 2022

Definitely voted Brexit — John Flanagan (@Nodge22) September 13, 2022

I’d love to have heard this go on for at least another hour! What a complete belter!🤣🤣🤣🤣 — EddieG (@BhoyBass) September 13, 2022

“I agree with your sign so you’re okay mate but the other bloke over there has a sign that “offends me” and should be rightfully arrested”. I’m sure the caller also loves “free speech”. Speech isn’t free if it’s only for speech you agree with. FFS!!! What a hot mess! — Chris A🇨🇭🇩🇪🇺🇸🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@ChrisA3030911) September 13, 2022

That’s why I cannot listen to phone in programmes……. — Sue Heath 😷. 🇺🇦 (@sueellendarling) September 13, 2022

I love listening to phone in programs. It makes me feel that I’m smarter than a lot of people!!! 😂 — Chris A🇨🇭🇩🇪🇺🇸🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@ChrisA3030911) September 13, 2022

Love to the family, James x https://t.co/szkWUmLICt — The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) September 13, 2022

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @LBC