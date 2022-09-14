News

This royalist told James O’Brien there should be ‘a ban on paper’ and it’s a most entertaining and exasperating 7 minutes

John Plunkett. Updated September 14th, 2022

A surely unexpected side-effect of the Queen’s death has been the further erosion of the right to protest and air your views in public.

Or, in the case of barrister Paul Powlesland – who you’ve surely read about this week – the freedom to walk around in Parliament Square with a blank piece of paper on which you may or may not write something about the King.

And this is the extraordinary exchange he had with a police officer.

We mention it again because over on LBC James O’Brien just had a chat with a caller who was very keen to point out just why the police were absolutely, totally, 100% in the right.

Oh, and said O’Brien should be arrested as well.

And it’s simultaneously the most entertaining and exasperating 7 minutes you’ll spend today.

And just a few of the many, many things people were saying about it.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @LBC