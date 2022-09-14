Center Parcs (briefly) said it would shut for the Queen’s funeral – 23 funniest responses

News

Many businesses will close their doors and lots of events have been cancelled on the day of the Queen’s funeral next week.

Not all of the closures appeared to make total sense, however, including Center Parcs, who said they would close their UK sites for 24 hours on Monday, meaning holiday makers would have to stay elsewhere or go home early.

Fortunately for all concerned they have now reversed their initial decision.

But they still won’t have any facilities open and apparently you might not be allowed outside, so don’t forget to take your board games.

Here’s exactly what people made of the whole thing on Twitter.

1.

Out of respect for her majesty please fuck off pic.twitter.com/ul1yITbYJI — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 13, 2022

2.

Center parcs customers Monday night in the forest pic.twitter.com/ZEnrwj4LBv — bobby (@thebobbyhealy) September 13, 2022

3.

I am genuinely fascinated by the Center Parcs thing. Multiple people had to sign that off. Multiple people thought “yeah, this’ll be fine, PR-wise”. Astonishing. — Kirsten Amy (@kirstofcomms) September 13, 2022

4.

Center Parcs customers hiding from security on Monday. pic.twitter.com/JIR2KPtDCw — Nick Walker (@nickw84) September 13, 2022

5.

Today Center Parcs announced a really stupid idea then after a public backlash did a massive U-turn. Who do they think they are – me? — Parody Prime Minister (@Parody_PM) September 13, 2022

6.

Center Parcs at 9.55am on Monday pic.twitter.com/llOT3kYnts — Will Martin (@willmartin19) September 13, 2022

7.

"I don't care if you've paid four grand for your lodge, get the fuck out of Center Parcs now!" pic.twitter.com/1wy2p62CCU — Adam Longley (@adamlongley) September 13, 2022

8.

Be amazing if Center Parcs were responsible for bringing down the monarchy, mind. — Fancy Brenda 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (they/them) (@SpillerOfTea) September 13, 2022

9.

The residents of Sherwood Center Parcs Pine Lodge 562 raiding the Outdoor Sports Centre & becoming Anti Monarchist Anarcho-Communists exactly 40 minutes after being left to fend for themselves pic.twitter.com/cwDHkNP2qx — Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) September 14, 2022

10.

If Center Parcs is going to remain open during the Queen's funeral they'd better be insisting that patrons of subtropical swimming paradise wear black speedos. — THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) September 14, 2022

11.

Just had my 30% refund from Center Parcs. pic.twitter.com/O7Y6WiHP6z — Simon Harris – #LovelyBitOfSquirrel (@simonharris_mbd) September 13, 2022

12.