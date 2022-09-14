Bake Off is back! 22 favourite reactions to episode one

Entertainment

The tent is up, the ovens are ready – and not in a Boris Johnson kind of a way – and the viewing public is about to become temporarily expert in pastry techniques and soggy bottoms.

Tonight on your television in a tent far, far away… The Great British Bake Off returns! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/HYCu3kYC8G — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 13, 2022

It started, in fine Bake Off tradition, with terrible buns – I mean puns.

It’s Star Wars – but not as we dough it!

Starring… @RealMattLucas as Luke Piewalker@NoelFielding11 as Princess Layer Cake@PrueLeith as Prue-bacca

And… @PaulHollywood as Darth Baker!#GBBO pic.twitter.com/4Pscs0IGuA — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 13, 2022

Something tells us the nation is hungry for some light relief.

Anyone else inexplicably over excited for the return of Bake Off tonight?? Craving the comfort of a tent full of cake and panic. — nick grimshaw (@grimmers) September 13, 2022

I’ve never been so ready for a series of Bake Off in my life. — Jamie East (@jamieeast) September 13, 2022

The Bake Off Twitter account made it easy to pick an early favourite.

Make this year's Bake Off extra fruity with our 2022 sweepstake. Click or tap to pause and find out which baker you'll be backing for the trophy this year. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/pelOEb0R6Z — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 6, 2022

Not everybody needed it.

Janusz is my favourite. No further questions #GBBO — Richard Osman (@richardosman) September 13, 2022

I’m behind by 15 mins but I’ve already decided Maxy is my favourite contestant this year. I’ve seen all I need to see. Maxy to win. #GBBO — Sarah (@sarah_0004) September 13, 2022

If you haven’t watched the show yet and intend to, proceed with caution. There may be spoilers.

In about five years there will be a whimsical baking film about the time Val and Compost Carole teamed up to lead a WI group as they took on a parish council. #gbbo pic.twitter.com/vmhprOPXuR — Grundy 🏳️‍🌈🦖 (@GrundyOxford) September 13, 2022

Bake Off fact reminder: Paul Hollywood is known as a silver fox because he eats voles and urinates in bins #GBBO — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) September 13, 2022

Carole: "This is a coffee and walnut. "Who doesn’t like coffee and walnuts? Unless you don’t like coffee and you’re allergic to nuts.” Icon. #GBBO — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 13, 2022

“Dawn a former project manager for Boris Johnson” the nation reacts… #gbbo pic.twitter.com/oH8OiYYYJh — Callum Mccrae (@callummccrae1) September 13, 2022

The international bakers when Matt Lucas comes over to try thier accent.#GBBO #BakeOff pic.twitter.com/ZH7uLKVpAP — Sardaran Carol Ahmed (@SardaranCarol) September 13, 2022

The police when they hear you're watching #gbbo tonight and not something about the queen pic.twitter.com/lfaGCONsVL — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) September 13, 2022

me sat at home judging the bakers knowing full well I’d have a breakdown if i was actually on the show #GBBO pic.twitter.com/d4mhxomJun — ellyn🕷 (@ellydeangelis98) September 13, 2022

The classic #gbbo lineup is 11 women and gay men who could get a Michelin star tomorrow, and one straight man who has seen a cake before — stephanie (@stephknee) September 13, 2022

