A pen leaked over King Charles and he was not amused – 17 right royal reactions

You might remember the moment a few days back when King Charles got right royally irked by a tiny table.

And now it turns out it’s not just tables that are out to get him, pens are too. Specifically, this leaky pen which really got His Majesty’s goat.

“I can’t bear this bloody thing!”: King Charles’ signing ceremony at Northern Ireland’s Hillsborough Castle made one thing clear – even royalty can’t escape the frustration of an inadequate pen. pic.twitter.com/nzygNTLslX — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 13, 2022

Off with its lid!

And while there was naturally huge sympathy for the Queen’s eldest son at such a difficult time …

The man has just lost his mother. He is under the sort of pressure few of us will ever experience. Cut him some slack. #TheKing — Simon McCoy (@SimonMcCoyTV) September 13, 2022

… the incident also prompted no end of comments, as you might imagine.

1.

How is this real? How is this public?! pic.twitter.com/dZlsNOVREI — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) September 13, 2022

2.

It's reassuring to know we have a Head of State who can remain calm in a crisis. pic.twitter.com/xT1AKpE2QJ — Parody Prime Minister (@Parody_PM) September 13, 2022

3.

I find this amusing and shows that he’s only human.pic.twitter.com/ntWFqgHiZz — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) September 13, 2022

4.

Burned out in his first week of work pic.twitter.com/We0OWDtFum — Joaquim Campa (@JoaquimCampa) September 13, 2022

5.

I suspect I would be a bit short-tempered, too, if I was taking on the biggest job of my life, with precious little sleep, in the week my mother died. #royal #KingCharlesIII #thequeen https://t.co/6HRenTbp8w — Richard Eden (@richardaeden) September 13, 2022

6.

Enough to say HM The King’s style differs a little from his mother’s. pic.twitter.com/Xw6CKVe9iB — Hugh Riminton (@hughriminton) September 13, 2022

7.

Scenes from The Crown season 8 just leaked! pic.twitter.com/SBTulhEk2a — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) September 13, 2022

8.