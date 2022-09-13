News

Vanessa Feltz’s takedown of this royal biographer’s ‘spiteful’ Meghan Markle comments was brilliantly done

John Plunkett. Updated September 13th, 2022

It’s not every (any) day we suggest you tune into Talk TV, but this exchange featuring presenter Vanessa Feltz has just gone wildly viral because it is such a fabulous watch.

It’s Feltz talking to royal biographer Angela Levin who – as will quickly become clear – is no fan of Meghan Markle.

So Feltz thought she’d ask her just a little bit about those views and what facts she had to back them up (and whether she felt any guilt about it).

And it’s simply magnificent (if you’d rather cut to the chase, skip to the 2m 45s mark).

Bravo, Vanessa!

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

Source Twitter @cbouzy