Vanessa Feltz’s takedown of this royal biographer’s ‘spiteful’ Meghan Markle comments was brilliantly done

It’s not every (any) day we suggest you tune into Talk TV, but this exchange featuring presenter Vanessa Feltz has just gone wildly viral because it is such a fabulous watch.

It’s Feltz talking to royal biographer Angela Levin who – as will quickly become clear – is no fan of Meghan Markle.

So Feltz thought she’d ask her just a little bit about those views and what facts she had to back them up (and whether she felt any guilt about it).

And it’s simply magnificent (if you’d rather cut to the chase, skip to the 2m 45s mark).

Angela Levine got called out for her anti-Meghan rhetoric, and it was delicious. pic.twitter.com/4dhG8XQeZg — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) September 12, 2022

Bravo, Vanessa!

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

1.

Angela Levin is foul to Meghan Markle and #VanessaFeltz takes her down brilliantly 👏🏽 We love to see it👏🏽 https://t.co/gxdS2tco2S — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) September 12, 2022

2.

It’s good when bullies show their true colours isn’t it. https://t.co/EB6XWrvt3U — Amanda Abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) September 13, 2022

3.

This is absolutely brilliant questioning from @VanessaOnAir. They can dish out the hate but can’t take any basic scrutiny https://t.co/AZ1UZ3Ed7s — Ayesha Hazarika (@ayeshahazarika) September 12, 2022

4.

"I think (Meghan Markle) has changed Harry to be a sort of walking victim." Ah, yes, the trope of the evil, conniving woman manipulating and neutering the weak, innocent man. Where have I heard this sexist drivel before? 🙄pic.twitter.com/msEM0ZsR6K — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) September 12, 2022

5.

this was quite fun to watch actually https://t.co/ysfwIcde2g — Bolu Babalola (pure) 🍯&🌶 (@BeeBabs) September 12, 2022

6.

Wanna see a dead body!? https://t.co/KjAu8D6aAX — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 12, 2022

7.

If you cannot stand the heat, Angela Levin, perhaps you should get out of the business of defaming and pushing hateful conspiracy theories about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Btw, we didn't forget how you compared Meghan to a "chimp" https://t.co/S4Kemu5xHK pic.twitter.com/IqPtjOxqDl — Sergio Grant (@sgrant525) September 12, 2022

8.

I still don’t know who Angela Levin is but I’m tired of seeing her. All she does is obsess over Duchess Meghan. https://t.co/8Q2D6mB5QJ — Daniel (@DailyLibber) September 12, 2022

9.

If every hateful "Royal Reporter" was held accountable and asked to produce facts then this would be the outcome daily.

Journalists deal in facts, not gossip trash that creates clickbait for their desperate print press editors.

Great job #VanessaFeltz 👏 https://t.co/QnHcdu9qAH — Jasmine Dotiwala (@jasminedotiwala) September 12, 2022

