This public parking beef just gets better with each new note

This image of weird neighbourhod beef, shared by u/Prestigious_Ad_9315 on r/funny, just gets better and better with each note.

Here’s a closer look.

Is petty parking a thing now? Redditors were here for the snark.

Toyota owner walks out every morning with tea in hand to catch up on the latest neighborhood gossip before taking the bus into town.

RainbowCatastrophe

Bro’s car has turned into reddit comment section.

DeathfireGrasponYT

Neighbours: “This is a public street. How dare you park like you own the spot!” Also neighbours: “We have a right to park in that spot!”

Pierre_X10

Imagine being upset that you can’t block someone else’s garage for your own convenience.

Lost_Conversation546

I’d hang out with whoever put the drama sign up.

AllOutWar76

Garages are used to store all the crap you don’t want in your house but refuse to get rid of? A garage is no place for a car…

Leather_Ad_1847

This short anecdote from u/SnooGadget2360 might explain how neighbourly relationships can break down over parking.

I bought a car to block off part of my driveway. I previously had one vehicle. My neighbour has 6 full size trucks in a suburban neighbourhood, and his garage is full to the ceiling with storage crap. He would routinely park halfway into my driveway, which caused my car to scrape while going around the vehicle. Now I don’t have that problem, AND I have a truck.

But do they have a full conversation playing out in Post-It notes?

