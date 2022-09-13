This ‘pastor’ set a challenge for atheists and Gary Lineker’s response said it best
It’s not a complete surprise that we haven’t come across @PastorAlexLove before and we don’t know anything about them other than the fact that, on Twitter, they appear to be offering a ‘special prayer’ for ‘only $100’.
We mention them because they shared this video along with a challenge for atheists everywhere, and it’s quite the watch.
Atheists, if JESUS is not real then please explain this. pic.twitter.com/0jhm6Iv1Ij
— Pastor Alex (@PastorAlexLove) September 12, 2022
And it prompted lots of very on-point responses.
1.
Explain what, exactly?? The dramatic arts?
— Tracy Elizabeth (@TracyEl02635992) September 12, 2022
2.
Religious people are so unintentionally hilarious https://t.co/SNXd0lRDYv
— Revolutionary Blackout Network🥋 (@SocialistMMA) September 12, 2022
3.
That is definitely the Holy Spirit filling their pants with ants.
— Eric-Bo-Beric 🇺🇸 (@ErichinATL) September 12, 2022
4.
Can see this in the sweet aisle of Tesco any day of the week, though normally 5 year olds https://t.co/SZhOsi9PrD
— Shane and the Cresties (No DMs or block) 🐟🏳️🌈 (@ShaneWoodhouse3) September 12, 2022
5.
Looks like @nutsness put LSD in the holy water again.
— Maisie "Yo ho ho, a pirate's life for me" Summers (@summers_maisie) September 12, 2022
6.
It's a very bad Electric Boogaloo https://t.co/1raBfCJTXl
— Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) September 13, 2022
7.
I must admit, this has me baffled. The priest gets way more holy water on his finger than people get on their forehead, but it doesn't affect him at all.
— Stephen Owens (@sowens310856) September 12, 2022
8.
I know he barely touched him but in the modern game you can't raise your hands. It is a red for me. https://t.co/qHqZosZpd9
— Oisin Langan (@oisinlangan) September 13, 2022
9.
I like how the lady with the baby didn't start her trance until after she put the baby down.
— insecurity_consultant (@Nothingtohesere) September 12, 2022
But Gary Lineker surely said it best.
Never got it before I saw this. I’m no longer an atheist. https://t.co/xcDbcOnN4h
— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) September 13, 2022
The plot later thickened when someone shared the pastor’s apparent qualifications.
Cardinal Syn, anyone?
LMAO the Pastor is from the Church of the Forgiving Eagle! 🤪 pic.twitter.com/GTv3uat5Jh
— Daniel 💙🇺🇦🏳️🌈✌🏿✌🏽🌿🌍 (@danielrembrandt) September 13, 2022
Source Twitter @PastorAlexLove