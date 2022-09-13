This ‘pastor’ set a challenge for atheists and Gary Lineker’s response said it best

Videos

It’s not a complete surprise that we haven’t come across @PastorAlexLove before and we don’t know anything about them other than the fact that, on Twitter, they appear to be offering a ‘special prayer’ for ‘only $100’.

We mention them because they shared this video along with a challenge for atheists everywhere, and it’s quite the watch.

Atheists, if JESUS is not real then please explain this. pic.twitter.com/0jhm6Iv1Ij — Pastor Alex (@PastorAlexLove) September 12, 2022

And it prompted lots of very on-point responses.

1.

Explain what, exactly?? The dramatic arts? — Tracy Elizabeth (@TracyEl02635992) September 12, 2022

2.

Religious people are so unintentionally hilarious https://t.co/SNXd0lRDYv — Revolutionary Blackout Network🥋 (@SocialistMMA) September 12, 2022

3.

That is definitely the Holy Spirit filling their pants with ants. — Eric-Bo-Beric 🇺🇸 (@ErichinATL) September 12, 2022

4.

Can see this in the sweet aisle of Tesco any day of the week, though normally 5 year olds https://t.co/SZhOsi9PrD — Shane and the Cresties (No DMs or block) 🐟🏳️‍🌈 (@ShaneWoodhouse3) September 12, 2022

5.

Looks like @nutsness put LSD in the holy water again. — Maisie "Yo ho ho, a pirate's life for me" Summers (@summers_maisie) September 12, 2022

6.

It's a very bad Electric Boogaloo https://t.co/1raBfCJTXl — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) September 13, 2022

7.

I must admit, this has me baffled. The priest gets way more holy water on his finger than people get on their forehead, but it doesn't affect him at all. — Stephen Owens (@sowens310856) September 12, 2022

8.

I know he barely touched him but in the modern game you can't raise your hands. It is a red for me. https://t.co/qHqZosZpd9 — Oisin Langan (@oisinlangan) September 13, 2022

9.

I like how the lady with the baby didn't start her trance until after she put the baby down. — insecurity_consultant (@Nothingtohesere) September 12, 2022

But Gary Lineker surely said it best.

Never got it before I saw this. I’m no longer an atheist. https://t.co/xcDbcOnN4h — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) September 13, 2022

The plot later thickened when someone shared the pastor’s apparent qualifications.

Cardinal Syn, anyone?

LMAO the Pastor is from the Church of the Forgiving Eagle! 🤪 pic.twitter.com/GTv3uat5Jh — Daniel 💙🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈✌🏿✌🏽🌿🌍 (@danielrembrandt) September 13, 2022

