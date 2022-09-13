This hilarious Leslie Nielsen interview has gone viral all over again and it’s like a breath of fresh air

Celebrity

We’re not entirely sure why this Leslie Nielsen interview from back in the day has gone viral again at this precise moment, and we absolutely don’t care.

Because we don’t need any more excuse to share or watch it again, just the minute and a bit we needed right now.

Cuando quieres hacer una entrevista seria… pero es a Leslie Nielsen ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TnINTvQqC3 — Doctor Frusna (@doctorfrusna) September 12, 2022

It wasn’t the only time the great man used a fart machine to fabulous effect, obviously.

Indeed, you can trace it all the way back to this David Letterman interview around 1982, by all accounts, and probably even further.

Never gets old. We’re off to watch Police Squad.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @doctorfrusna