This day from Michael Palin’s diaries is the ‘finest diary entry ever written’

We’re grateful to @michaelglasper for sharing this page from Michael Palin’s wonderful diaries.

Michael describes it as the ‘finest diary entry ever written’ and it really is just beautiful.

Mentioned Michael Palin's diaries earlier and then remembered he's the author of the finest diary entry ever written. pic.twitter.com/UX2STXCFow — Michael Glasper (@michaelglasper) September 12, 2022

Just in case that’s tricky to read, here it is again.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

Bloody hell! What a piece of writing — Paul (@machinesoul2) September 12, 2022

Stunning that. Gorgeous rhythms. Quite Dickensian in a way. — Balderdash (@notDcfcBoss) September 12, 2022

It's perfect, and it speaks to something we all strive for: absolute peace. — Michael Glasper (@michaelglasper) September 12, 2022

Two hours later, smashing the house up because he’s run ouf of cans and forgotten that the Co-op shuts early on a Sunday. — Mark Sweep (@riffraffhands) September 12, 2022

"WHO'S EATEN MY FUCKING TOFFEE CRISP?!" — Michael Glasper (@michaelglasper) September 12, 2022

And just in case you were wondering …

Which volume is this from? Thanks in advance! — Oli Griffin (@OliGGriffin) September 12, 2022

The Python Years. This is from 1977. — Michael Glasper (@michaelglasper) September 12, 2022

Source Twitter @michaelglasper Image YouTube screengrab