The takedown of this ‘Christian friend’ is a proper 3-pointer

Everyone loves a good takedown and this one, from the corner of Reddit called ‘rare insults’, is a proper 3-pointer for reasons which are about to become obvious …

‘Obliterated in seconds,’ said krinkuto11 who shared it.

Ooof.

‘Nothing ruins good Christians faster than Christianity.’

stalphonzo ‘Christian logic process: ‘This person is tall. ‘What do tall people do? ‘They play basketball. ‘This tall person does not play basketball. ‘Perhaps this person has interests and dimensions which are not defined by the one trait I identify with him. ‘No, it is the tall person who has angered God by not doing the one thing I know tall people can do.’

BackForthLeftRight ‘The classic Christian bigot, aka not a true Christian. End of the story.’

Frency2

Source Reddit u/krinkuto11 Image Unsplash