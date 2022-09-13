People are sharing the infuriatingly common myths about their professions – 27 eye-openers

Life

People have been sharing the common misconceptions people have about their professions after Redditor Enguzelharf asked this.

‘What’s your profession’s myth that you regularly need to explain “It doesn’t work like that” to people?’

And it prompted lots of fascinating and occasionally eye-opening responses. Here are our favourites.

1.

‘Former pastry chef, and still work in a hotel. No I do not make amazing food at home. I barely survive on a diet of cereal, sandwiches and chocolate bars. Pot noodles if I’m feeling fancy.

‘Also most people in the industry are either junkies or alcoholics to cope with the brutal schedule. My extended family still can’t fathom me working the amount out of hours a week I work.

‘Also we do not enjoy weddings, they are fun to attend, but nothing but a headache to run.’

Catherineb84

2.

‘It’s not dinosaurs we’re looking for, it’s the remains of human activity. No, we didn’t find any gold.’

NunquamAccidet

3.

‘There are no skeleton keys. There is no ‘one key that fits all locks.'” There are master keys that have been painstakingly installed into a building’s locks, some of which might fit all the locks depending on that particular key’s chosen mastering levels, but no.’

PapaOoMaoMao

4.

‘There aren’t just buckets of grant money available for your wacky idea. You have to have a track record, an organization, a plan and a budget. It’s highly competitive.’

Soobobaloula

5.

‘If something isn’t stocked on the shelf and I tell you it isn’t in the back then it isn’t in the back and I can’t magically make it appear out of thin air… that being said if you are a dick I also might just tell you it ain’t in the back.’

m_g2468

6.

‘No, you cant just hack everything by franticly typing random bullshit into a console.’

DeadScoutsDontTalk

7.

‘Librarian here. I never get to read on the job. It’s a lot of work.’

Coconut-bird

8.

‘As a student, studying is not simply sitting down in front of a book and magically starting to memorize pages. It requires a great mental and psychological effort, which is why it is very exhausting.’

itsPatrii_

9.

‘Working with X-rays does not make me radioactive.’

Thorbork

10.

‘Computer animation doesn’t mean the computer does the animation…I do.’

CheeseburgerBrown

11.

‘As an engineer, I have to explain a lot of time that the law of energy and mass conservation can’t be broken.’

Bobraie

12.

‘Being a car machenic that specializes in a couple of cars. We dont know everything about how to fix the car out of our heads. we use youtube a lot to figure out stuf we dont know.’

potato13254

13.

‘Although I’m a skilled teacher the students need to do the learning. I can’t do it for them.’

MrsMisthios

14.

“I have this great idea for a book. You write it, and we’ll split the profits.”

‘Nope.’

weird-oh