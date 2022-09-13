Our 25 favourite funny tweets of the week

Twitter

We’re hoping nobody thinks it’s unpatriotic to have a laugh, because that would mean our careful curation of these funny tweets might see our collars felt by the laughter police.

If you’re allowing yourself a bit of levity, please enjoy this collection, postponed from Friday for obvious reasons – and give your faves a follow.

1.

2.

i wish people had a 30secs trailer so i can see what i’m getting myself into. — yessir (@priinnyvert) September 5, 2022

3.

Hey, here’s an awesome idea: leave it the fuck alone. Now is not a good time. pic.twitter.com/NpN7uAkOq4 — Gabino Iglesias (@Gabino_Iglesias) September 5, 2022

4.

Was Flushing Meadows named after W C Fields? — Graeme Garden (@GraemeGarden1) September 6, 2022

5.

don't look pic.twitter.com/b74kiW4pPw — cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) September 4, 2022

6.

So Ariel has never seen anything as wondrous as a fork, but her dad is King Triton? Okay. — Jon Schroeder (@RegularSizedJon) September 5, 2022

7.

When life gives you Richard Ayos, make Richard Ayoade. — Flups (@TheRealFlups) September 6, 2022

8.

i just accidentally flushed one of my airpods down the toilet now im watching it move through the pipes on apple maps — `eli (@sakoorku) September 4, 2022

9.

I love watching old black and white movies, but they bring back bad memories for my rescue zebra. — Annie Hatfield (@AnneHatfieldVO) September 7, 2022

10.

my friend's dad after watching one season of The Wire pic.twitter.com/tAmmjrKCGS — Karma Condon (@karmacondon) September 6, 2022

11.

In the age of cell phones, the area code has become the ancestral clan name or heraldry. It is a marker of old stories, loyalties, a statement that says "there was a land I came from but am there no longer" — With A Martyr Complex (@MartyrWith) September 5, 2022

12.