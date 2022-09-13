Our 25 favourite funny tweets of the week
We’re hoping nobody thinks it’s unpatriotic to have a laugh, because that would mean our careful curation of these funny tweets might see our collars felt by the laughter police.
If you’re allowing yourself a bit of levity, please enjoy this collection, postponed from Friday for obvious reasons – and give your faves a follow.
1.
— Bianca Del Rio (@TheBiancaDelRio) September 6, 2022
2.
i wish people had a 30secs trailer so i can see what i’m getting myself into.
— yessir (@priinnyvert) September 5, 2022
3.
Hey, here’s an awesome idea: leave it the fuck alone. Now is not a good time. pic.twitter.com/NpN7uAkOq4
— Gabino Iglesias (@Gabino_Iglesias) September 5, 2022
4.
Was Flushing Meadows named after W C Fields?
— Graeme Garden (@GraemeGarden1) September 6, 2022
5.
don't look pic.twitter.com/b74kiW4pPw
— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) September 4, 2022
6.
So Ariel has never seen anything as wondrous as a fork, but her dad is King Triton? Okay.
— Jon Schroeder (@RegularSizedJon) September 5, 2022
7.
When life gives you Richard Ayos, make Richard Ayoade.
— Flups (@TheRealFlups) September 6, 2022
8.
i just accidentally flushed one of my airpods down the toilet now im watching it move through the pipes on apple maps
— `eli (@sakoorku) September 4, 2022
9.
I love watching old black and white movies, but they bring back bad memories for my rescue zebra.
— Annie Hatfield (@AnneHatfieldVO) September 7, 2022
10.
my friend's dad after watching one season of The Wire pic.twitter.com/tAmmjrKCGS
— Karma Condon (@karmacondon) September 6, 2022
11.
In the age of cell phones, the area code has become the ancestral clan name or heraldry. It is a marker of old stories, loyalties, a statement that says "there was a land I came from but am there no longer"
— With A Martyr Complex (@MartyrWith) September 5, 2022
12.
fall and autumn are different, for example I rarely autumn down the stairs
— Village Person (@SvnSxty) September 7, 2022