King Charles was royally irked by this tiny table – 15 favourite things people said about it

This clip of King Charles – will still take us a while to get used to saying that – went viral after he appeared to get most irked by a tiny table.

The new monarch was in St James’s Palace during the Accession Council signing various documents and, well, this happened.

And we mention it again because it prompted lots of funny (and relatable) comments over on Reddit. Here are our favourites.

“Draft Order for the purchase of a larger table.” “Approved.”

ihathtelekinesis ‘Next time I sit at a small greasy spoon table with a big breakfast menu, I’m going to feel like a king.’

tigralfrosie ‘I wanted a king sized fucking table’

critically-confused- ‘Can I just say the person taking the thing away had to softest smoothest motion doing it 🤣’

SS117_ ‘Wish he’d just swept it off the edge, like a cat.’

Sensitive_Banana_404 ‘While making eye contact with the flunky the entire time.’

Torgosassistant2021 ‘It’s like school tables where you have to fit your book, folder, pencil case and waterbottle on it all at once.’

Discreet_Vortex ‘Exact thing I was thinking, or even worse the exam desks that are 75% the size of your normal desk. Man I hate those.’

ollinator117 ‘We thought this when watching, someone will be getting a telling off, too many things on such a tiny table.’

OkStorage650 ‘That probably a sacred 800 year old table though.’

JuanezSanchez ‘I would have been frustrated too – such a relatable human moment in the midst of the whirlwind of pomp, grief and media.’

majorsophie ‘His facial expression! As if he couldn’t push it away. ‘Unexpected comedy.’

SuccessfulStomach421 “Cracking cheese, Gromit!”

clusterlove ‘I say we all club together and buy him a bigger table.’

Simbooptendo ‘He’s stressed to the hilt, just lost his mum and a day later has to sit there doing all of this on tv for the world to see, I’d be touchy as well.’

Never mind, Your Majesty. Rest assured, it’s not the funniest tiny table we’ve ever seen.

Maybe if you behave yourself, stop lying to undermine a fair election & start thinking of what's good for the country instead of whining about how unfairly you are treated, you'll be invited to sit at the big boy's table. #DiaperDon pic.twitter.com/nnNOoOI1gl — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) November 27, 2020

Source Reddit u/freemancascade