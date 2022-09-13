This Fox News rant against investigations into Trump wasn’t the gotcha they thought it was

Politics

Fox News presenter Sean Hannity is one of the most public cheerleaders for the disgraced former president, and he’s been very keen to push any conspiracy theory Trump threw his way.

On Monday, he fronted a piece supposedly showing that the ‘Dems’ are obsessed with investigations into Trump’s affairs – and we don’t mean Stormy Daniels.

Here’s how Hannity handled the item.

I’m not sure listing all these investigations helps pic.twitter.com/YqbtMvUCYL — Acyn (@Acyn) September 13, 2022

Either Hannity is an anti-Trump sleeper agent or he messed up. Those with critical thinking skills spotted the error.

it's remarkable that Hannity doesn't realize he's actually owning Trump with this scroll pic.twitter.com/XPbSOeYUEJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 13, 2022

A good reminder of how criminal Trumps administration really was. https://t.co/0raE1vJE20 — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) September 13, 2022

Poor Trump … DOJ is so mean. How could they possibly be investigating him for so many crimes? https://t.co/FAoTSAbFcd — Khashoggi’s Ghost 🇺🇦🌻 (@UROCKlive1) September 13, 2022

Hannity makes the case for charging Hannity with providing aid and comfort to a domestic terrorist and enemy of the state. https://t.co/gNL0AwmSmA — Dr. Dan, a Common Tater (@ddbprof) September 13, 2022

Sean Hannity basically just made a contribution to the @dscc https://t.co/KSbPdyEnqL — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) September 13, 2022

hahaha sean you ignorant thumb. https://t.co/UM7sGjZBIC — ɹ uɐp 🧀💉🇺🇦🍥 (@dannotdaniel) September 13, 2022

Since it’s Trump we’re talking about, this might turn out to be true.

To be continued on tomorrow's show … https://t.co/ANtflCH7TT — FARCE NEWS CHANNEL (@PresidntTicTac) September 13, 2022

