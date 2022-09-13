Politics

This Fox News rant against investigations into Trump wasn’t the gotcha they thought it was

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 13th, 2022

Fox News presenter Sean Hannity is one of the most public cheerleaders for the disgraced former president, and he’s been very keen to push any conspiracy theory Trump threw his way.

On Monday, he fronted a piece supposedly showing that the ‘Dems’ are obsessed with investigations into Trump’s affairs – and we don’t mean Stormy Daniels.

Here’s how Hannity handled the item.

Either Hannity is an anti-Trump sleeper agent or he messed up. Those with critical thinking skills spotted the error.

Since it’s Trump we’re talking about, this might turn out to be true.

Source Acyn Image Screengrab