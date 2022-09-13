Life

Whatever else you do, don’t follow these 15 terrible life tips

Poke Staff. Updated September 13th, 2022

The Reddit forum r/ShittyLifeProTips is described as –

‘A place for the shittiest, most mocking “pro-tips” you can think of. Whether you want to let us know how glue can help out your hair or the quickest way to clog a public toilet, we’re the place to post.’

Having trawled through quite a lot of them, we can confirm that it’s an accurate description.

These 15 tips – plus a bonus – are best not tried at home, or anywhere else for that matter.

1. Drop tables on your toes to paint them blue without nail polish


Via

2. Change your work routine


Via

3. Just get lost at sea for weeks for a nice escape!


Via

4. Be cyber savvy


Via

5. If you want songs that make you cry, try this


Via

6. Forget boring storage jars – get a spaghetti snake


Via

7. No dogs allowed? Disguise it as a sheep


Via

8. Boost your self-esteem


Via

9. Apply your own discount


Via

10. New diet just dropped


Via

11. How to give a woman a compliment


Via

12. Forget mindfulness – mindlessness is the way


Via

13. How to win friends and influence people


Via

14. No lights – no problem


Via

15. Want to get rid of wrinkles fast? Just get bitten by a rattlesnake


Via

BONUS – Lost your car scraper? Do this.


Via

