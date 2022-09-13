Whatever else you do, don’t follow these 15 terrible life tips

Life

‘A place for the shittiest, most mocking “pro-tips” you can think of. Whether you want to let us know how glue can help out your hair or the quickest way to clog a public toilet, we’re the place to post.’

Having trawled through quite a lot of them, we can confirm that it’s an accurate description.

These 15 tips – plus a bonus – are best not tried at home, or anywhere else for that matter.

1. Drop tables on your toes to paint them blue without nail polish



2. Change your work routine



3. Just get lost at sea for weeks for a nice escape!



4. Be cyber savvy



5. If you want songs that make you cry, try this



6. Forget boring storage jars – get a spaghetti snake



7. No dogs allowed? Disguise it as a sheep



8. Boost your self-esteem



9. Apply your own discount



10. New diet just dropped



11. How to give a woman a compliment



12. Forget mindfulness – mindlessness is the way



13. How to win friends and influence people



14. No lights – no problem



15. Want to get rid of wrinkles fast? Just get bitten by a rattlesnake



BONUS – Lost your car scraper? Do this.



Source r/ShittyLifeProTips Image r/ShittyLifeProTips