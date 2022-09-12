This BBC royal pundit’s take on the Queen’s Paddington sketch went viral for reasons that will become obvious

News

Spoiler alert! Royal watchers of an exceptionally naive disposition, look away now.

A few seconds of the BBC’s blanket royal coverage remembering the late Queen Elizabeth II went viral today with this exchange about Her Majesty’s fabulous Platinum Jubilee sketch with Paddington Bear.

You remember, this one.

And this particular royal expert on the BBC went viral today for reasons that are about to become obvious.

Just top notch journalism, really. pic.twitter.com/VjtQTuYVs0 — Friz Frizzle (@FrizFrizzle) September 11, 2022

And it prompted no end of responses as you might imagine. We’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – and here are our favourites.

Well that’s bloody ruined it for me. pic.twitter.com/IQ28xV0ot7 — Brendan May (@bmay) September 12, 2022

You will be astonished to hear there was not a real Paddington pic.twitter.com/9rDYFsT8Vj — Council Estate Socialism (@RickyDHale) September 12, 2022

We are now the “Paddington Bear isn’t actually real!” stage of the national mourning period pic.twitter.com/WOtmoomQW4 — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) September 12, 2022

This is what happens when you have to fill days of rolling 24-hour coverage about something that can be summed up in five minutes. Unfiltered, brainless bollocks like this:pic.twitter.com/QbcPPeEl1m — Fancy Brenda 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (they/them) (@SpillerOfTea) September 12, 2022

And of course …

