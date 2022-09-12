If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs – on a rollercoaster …
TikToker @ThatStraightFaceGuy has a superpower we could all do with on solemn occasions or when a colleague does something really stupid in a meeting – he can keep a straight face under any circumstances.
He can do it while he’s being misted by the barber …
@thatstraightfaceguy Getting A Haircut So Fresh and So Clean Clean😐 #consolegaming #dailyroutine ♬ original sound – ThatStraightFaceGuy😐
He can do it during Cotton-eye Joe …
@thatstraightfaceguy Cotton Eye Joe Such A Fun Dance😐 #wellness #nature #cowboysorlando ♬ original sound – ThatStraightFaceGuy😐
But most amazing of all, he can do it on a rollercoaster …
@thatstraightfaceguy World’s Steepest and Fastest So Terrifying 😐 #tiktoktravel #buschgardenstampabay ♬ original sound – ThatStraightFaceGuy😐
Now, that’s impressive – although we’d highly recommend looking where you’re going on a rollercoaster because his head came close to a few struts – and that would have been a video we’d never want to see.
Here’s what TikTokers have been saying about the clip that’s been viewed more than 20 million times.
To sum up …
Source @thatstraightfaceguy Image Screengrab