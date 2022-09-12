If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs – on a rollercoaster …

Entertainment

TikToker @ThatStraightFaceGuy has a superpower we could all do with on solemn occasions or when a colleague does something really stupid in a meeting – he can keep a straight face under any circumstances.

He can do it while he’s being misted by the barber …

He can do it during Cotton-eye Joe …

But most amazing of all, he can do it on a rollercoaster …

Now, that’s impressive – although we’d highly recommend looking where you’re going on a rollercoaster because his head came close to a few struts – and that would have been a video we’d never want to see.

Here’s what TikTokers have been saying about the clip that’s been viewed more than 20 million times.

To sum up …

Source @thatstraightfaceguy Image Screengrab