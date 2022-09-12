Weird Fact of the Day – some rabbits can swim!

Animals

We’ve only ever seen wild rabbits hopping about the lanes and fields – or tame ones hopping about the garden or living room, and gnawing wires.

It turns out, however, that there’s a species named the Swamp Rabbit* which can and does swim. Here it is in action. Watch the ears.

Only today I realized rabbits can and do swim 🎥 Chris Clark pic.twitter.com/AUZgszx4eL — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) September 9, 2022

Delightful.

*Not this

The swimming rabbit blew a few minds.

I just realized that I have NEVER, in my 38 years of life on this rock, seen a rabbit swim. pic.twitter.com/5EJwgsKWWr — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) September 10, 2022

Just now finding out that rabbits can swim. Also learned their ears go into swim mode when they do. This is news. pic.twitter.com/lsTlcIMIe6 — Today Years Old (@todayyearsoldig) September 10, 2022

Before rabbit owners get any bad ideas, read this –

I dont like vids like this bc now ppl think they can throw their pet rabbits in the pool & itll be all hunky dory. There is a specific species of rabbit called the Swamp Rabbit that swims as it lives in the swamp, however rabbits generally DO NOT ENJOY SWIMMING. — Mammon's Broke Ass (@AssMammons) September 9, 2022

If you thought a swimming rabbit was cool, wait till you get a load of this …

Did you know that bats can swim?🦇🦇🦇🦇🦇 pic.twitter.com/6FlockuAqZ — sol ❤❤ (@cdbda17582bf407) February 8, 2019

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

This snow rabbit leaping over an avalanche to safety is an incredible watch

Source Chris Clark H/T @Gabriele_Corno Image Screengrab