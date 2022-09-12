Animals

Weird Fact of the Day – some rabbits can swim!

Poke Staff. Updated September 12th, 2022

We’ve only ever seen wild rabbits hopping about the lanes and fields – or tame ones hopping about the garden or living room, and gnawing wires.

It turns out, however, that there’s a species named the Swamp Rabbit* which can and does swim. Here it is in action. Watch the ears.

Delightful.

*Not this

Monty Python And The Holy Grail Rabbit GIFfrom Monty Python And The Holy Grail GIFs

The swimming rabbit blew a few minds.

Before rabbit owners get any bad ideas, read this –

If you thought a swimming rabbit was cool, wait till you get a load of this …

Source Chris Clark H/T @Gabriele_Corno Image Screengrab