Michael Sheen’s stirring rallying cry for Wales’ World Cup contenders will make you proud to be Welsh – or gutted you aren’t

Celebrity

Welsh actor Michael Sheen is one of those actors whose name in the cast list is a sign that you’re in for some proper entertainment. He is, as they say in Port Talbot, a legend. No – more than that – he’s a F***ING LEGEND!

He recently appeared on the sports panel show A League of Their Own, where he was asked to give some encouragement to the Welsh football team, who have made it through the qualifiers for the first time since 1958.

What he came up with could give Shakespeare’s St. Crispin’s Day speech a run for its money, and not a mention of Harry – or St George.

Watch out for the Welsh football team if they have @michaelsheen giving the motivational speech. @Cymru pic.twitter.com/TF96lpDzXx — A League of Their Own (@ALOTO) September 9, 2022

Did you hear that, Gareth Southgate?

“We haven’t waited 64 years and come halfway around the world to be troubled by a neighbour from back home.”

We all want to be Welsh now.

Michael’s speech hit the spot.

1.

2.

MICHAEL SHEEN is truly MAGNIFICENT. Get a LOAD of THIS. pic.twitter.com/zZh5k3jcSs — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) September 9, 2022

3.

Michael Sheen’s speech about the Welsh going to the World Cup is incredible. Goosebumps. pic.twitter.com/74h0oTl4Y4 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) September 10, 2022

4.

That'll wake you up on a Saturday morning. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/qIRNUVyhzC — Feargal Sharkey (@Feargal_Sharkey) September 10, 2022

5.

I'm going to invade Chester on the back of this. https://t.co/vMgHyRf3Tz — Tony Schumacher (@tonyshoey) September 9, 2022

6.

Wow – I've herd one or two powerful pre-match speeches, but this would have had me wanting to tear down the dressing room. https://t.co/Q8yN6ET6uB — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) September 9, 2022

7.

I have no idea what this is or who he is. Some of it I have no idea what he’s even saying. But this sounds awesome! https://t.co/l8wNO8IAZb — Michael Johnson (@MJGold) September 10, 2022

8.

I am now officially Welsh and pregnant https://t.co/mjoJB5plJp — James Moran (@jamesmoran) September 11, 2022

9.

I think we all dodged a fucking bullet when Michael Sheen decided to be an actor and not a cult leader or totalitarian dictator. https://t.co/TuP1RjnYkC — Donovan (@SemiEvolved) September 9, 2022

The highest praise came from NeIl Gaiman, who co-wrote – with Sir Terry Pratchett – the best-selling fantasy novel Good Omens, which formed the basis for his hit TV series of the same name, in which Michael plays the Earth-bound angel Aziraphale.

If he could just come and be Aziraphale every now and again I'd be just fine with @michaelsheen being Prime Minister. Or President of the World. Or God. https://t.co/BHnpzGnbS1 — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) September 10, 2022

We have no argument with that.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

People love Chris Tarrant’s grandson’s review of Michael Sheen in Quiz

Source A League of Their Own Image Screengrab