Celebrity

Michael Sheen’s stirring rallying cry for Wales’ World Cup contenders will make you proud to be Welsh – or gutted you aren’t

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 12th, 2022

Welsh actor Michael Sheen is one of those actors whose name in the cast list is a sign that you’re in for some proper entertainment. He is, as they say in Port Talbot, a legend. No – more than that – he’s a F***ING LEGEND!

He recently appeared on the sports panel show A League of Their Own, where he was asked to give some encouragement to the Welsh football team, who have made it through the qualifiers for the first time since 1958.

What he came up with could give Shakespeare’s St. Crispin’s Day speech a run for its money, and not a mention of Harry – or St George.

Did you hear that, Gareth Southgate?

“We haven’t waited 64 years and come halfway around the world to be troubled by a neighbour from back home.”

We all want to be Welsh now.

Michael’s speech hit the spot.

The highest praise came from NeIl Gaiman, who co-wrote – with Sir Terry Pratchett – the best-selling fantasy novel Good Omens, which formed the basis for his hit TV series of the same name, in which Michael plays the Earth-bound angel Aziraphale.

We have no argument with that.

