People are finding themselves in agreement with John Redwood – the only 7 reactions you need

After doing little more than poke their noses around the Despatch Box, MPs have gone back into recess until the day after the Queen’s funeral, which will take place on the 19th of September.

I fully accept the need to have a period of national mourning for passing of the Queen, but that should not result in a 10 day Parliament recess at a time of cost of living crisis. I’m sure the Queen would not have wanted that either #QueenElizabeth — dominic dyer (@domdyer70) September 9, 2022

However, with party conference season due to begin shortly, a recess was already scheduled from the 22nd of September until the 17th of October.

FUN FACT: after this few days of doing nothing, they're all fucking off on conference recess for a few weeks, continuing in doing nothing in the middle of a crisis. https://t.co/2m6xJ3c0mI — Another Angry Woman (@stavvers) September 9, 2022

Tory MP John Redwood posted a very confusing reaction on Twitter.

It was confusing because, although the recess wouldn’t be continuous, his was not only a valid point, but a crucial one.

A lot of people had the same few reactions, but these seven tweets cover it.

1.

John Redwood is trending because he has said something sensible for the first time in his life.

What a time to be alive! https://t.co/wyuDLehHU1 — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) September 12, 2022

2.

Oh good lord, I agree with John Redwood. Send help. https://t.co/2jDp4DQRoU — Frances 'Cassandra' Coppola (@Frances_Coppola) September 12, 2022

3.

John Redwood is 100% right on this (stopped clocks etc). pic.twitter.com/5J0vmVF5z7 — Natasha Devon 🌈💙 (@_NatashaDevon) September 12, 2022

4.

Who’s hacked John Redwood’s Twitter? He’s talking sense! https://t.co/vzBvmJw2ap — John Spiers (@squeezyjohn) September 12, 2022

5.

I never thought I’d see John Redwood sprouting Marxist rubbish.

Parliament must observe traditions & show decorum.

The cost of living crisis pales into insignificance at this sad time.

We are a plucky nation happy to pay high prices if it means supporting our Royal Family.👑🇬🇧 https://t.co/exCJrER3ld — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) September 12, 2022

6.

More proof if needed that British politics & its political system is completely & irretrievably broken. The UK Parliament is off on extended holidays while the country is in crisis. And to add to it for once ultra-Brexiteer Tory MP John Redwood is a voice of sanity & reason! https://t.co/83w1ns9Afx — Gerry Hassan 🇺🇦 (@GerryHassan) September 12, 2022

7.

Jesus wept, I find myself agreeing with John Redwood. That surely demonstrates how ridiculous this latest break of parliament is. https://t.co/qxTDTWIcg5 — Dominic Foot (@biggerbadderdom) September 12, 2022

And in gif form –

Okay, so everybody's in agreement with John Redwood… pic.twitter.com/OKAdPvEsz5 — Nick (@NickGTC) September 12, 2022

