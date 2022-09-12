Politics

People are finding themselves in agreement with John Redwood – the only 7 reactions you need

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 12th, 2022

After doing little more than poke their noses around the Despatch Box, MPs have gone back into recess until the day after the Queen’s funeral, which will take place on the 19th of September.

However, with party conference season due to begin shortly, a recess was already scheduled from the 22nd of September until the 17th of October.

Tory MP John Redwood posted a very confusing reaction on Twitter.

It was confusing because, although the recess wouldn’t be continuous, his was not only a valid point, but a crucial one.

A lot of people had the same few reactions, but these seven tweets cover it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

And in gif form –

