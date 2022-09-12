Greg Davies’s Royal Variety song on the Queen’s ‘nan’ credentials is the funniest earworm you’ll have today

Entertainment

Many vox pops gathered last week described the Queen as the grandmother of the nation, while some people said she reminded them of their own grandmothers.

Well, the hilarious Greg Davies had the definitive take on that concept, way back in 2018 at the Royal Variety Performance.

‘My Nan, Your Nan’ might be the funniest thing you hear today.

“Your nan’s a constitutional head of state, And no-one can form a government without her consent. She’s descended from a thousand-year monarchy. And my nan’s face is not on money.”

As a tribute to the Queen, the link was shared on TikTok by @britcomcollective, where it’s been viewed a million times in a day and picked up a lot of comments like these –

Someone asked this question.

Where can we sign the petition?

