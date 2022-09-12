23 hilarious times people couldn’t remember the right word from ‘wild beef’ on Reddit

Life

There’s a rather fabulous corner of Reddit called ‘wild beef’ which is reserved for ‘those stupid names you come up with when you’ve forgotten the real word’. (Wild beef = cows, geddit?)

And it’s full of very funny moments when people couldn’t remember the words for very simple things (and just occasionally coming up with something that was even better).

Here are favourites.

1. ‘Even physicists do it’

2. ‘Where Mother’

3. ‘Food appointment’



4. ‘Feminist stripping … steampunk stripping’

5. ‘Guacamole ball’



6. ‘Liquid zoo’



7. ‘Thanks That’s What It’s Called’

8. ‘Hot veg smoothie’



9. ‘Mini Dirt Apples’



10. ‘Unsleep’



11. ‘Eye weaves’



12. ‘Team Furry’

