17 most unfortunate fails to make your day just a little bit better

Bad day? Could be worse, you could be one of these people featured in the corner of Reddit called ‘well, that sucks’.

1. ‘Aaaaaaaaaaaaa’

2. ‘I Guess They Won’t Be Driving Anywhere Anytime Soon, Seen Outside My Son’s Flat’

3. ‘Why Is My Watch Stopped? Oh’

4. ‘So Costco apparently doesn’t re-take membership card photos if you sneeze’

5. ‘Doesn’t fit’

6. ‘Got given a measuring tape without measurements’

7. ‘Hi, I’m Calling To Start A Claim -My Car Is Flooded. Oh, I Don’t Have Flood Coverage? In That Case, It’s On Fire’

8. ‘Doing My Will. Needed Some Info From My Brother. Messaged Him To Ask His Address And Job Title. Failed To Remember Today Was His Birthday’

9. ‘My daughter might be a bit accident prone’

