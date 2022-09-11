This is why you shouldn’t propose on a pier with ring-size gaps in the boards
When Stephanie Ariana’s partner Luke proposed to her, he chose a lovely romantic waterside setting and got their toddler Harpie Jane to help out. It turned out to be an almost catastrophic combination.
Here’s what happened.
@stephanieariana0
Had to tell Harpie that it was kissed by the fish and mermaids for goodluck 😅😂
It’s like someone flipped the chaos switch.
It’s lucky this happened in Australia.
There was a follow-up video, if you fancied a look at the ring.
@stephanieariana0
Part 2 💍💍
Here’s what the happy couple had to say about the outcome.
That wasn’t the happy ending one person was hoping for.
That’s the Ripley’s Believe-It-Or-Not version.
Source @stephanieariana0 Image Screengrab