This is why you shouldn’t propose on a pier with ring-size gaps in the boards

Weird World

When Stephanie Ariana’s partner Luke proposed to her, he chose a lovely romantic waterside setting and got their toddler Harpie Jane to help out. It turned out to be an almost catastrophic combination.

Here’s what happened.

@stephanieariana0 Had to tell Harpie that it was kissed by the fish and mermaids for goodluck 😅😂 ♬ original sound – stephanieariana0

It’s like someone flipped the chaos switch.

It’s lucky this happened in Australia.

There was a follow-up video, if you fancied a look at the ring.

Here’s what the happy couple had to say about the outcome.

That wasn’t the happy ending one person was hoping for.

That’s the Ripley’s Believe-It-Or-Not version.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

This proposal video turns a lot less romantic when you see the ending

Source @stephanieariana0 Image Screengrab