You’re about to be heavily invested in a group of friends competing to draw a perfect circle
TikToker Ali Fadel has gone viral with a clip of a garden game he recorded with some friends. All it involved was trying to draw a perfect circle, freehand, with a piece of chalk.
It doesn’t sound that gripping, but trust us – you will be invested.
@alush726
Who do think will do the circle
The TikTok has had almost 30 million views in three days, and picked up thousands of comments.
The contest went down really well with tweeters, who are probably rummaging through drawers for some chalk right now.
THIS IS MY SUPERBOWL pic.twitter.com/Ymif0sf0fd
— Robin Thede (@robinthede) September 8, 2022
This is pretty funny. lol https://t.co/2p14DXr9Ga
— ⚓️Imani Two-Kitchens Gandy⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) September 10, 2022
A worthwhile 2-minutes… https://t.co/zsx8Xew3UU
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 9, 2022
Anyway – this is how to draw a perfect circle.
@kryptednex #teacher #class #students #perfectcircle ♬ original sound – Anubis
Now, where’s that chalk?
Source @alush726 Image Screengrab