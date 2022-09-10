‘What common knowledge did you found out way too late?’ – 30 funniest and (mostly) relatable answers

Life

It all began when Redditor Big_Piccolo_8 had a question for the good people of Reddit.

‘What is common knowledge that you found out way too late?’

And it went viral, prompting a whole lot of responses which were invariably relatable, often very funny and – get this – even taught us a thing or two.

We’ve read them all – well, quite a lot of them – so you don’t have to, and here are our 30 favourites (plus one bonus we couldn’t leave out).

1.

‘Never make an important decision if you are hungry or horny.

‘Both have a massive impact on your decision making abilities.’

Ill-Appointment6494

2.

‘There’s no rules to doing chores. You can make it more fun if you want to. For no reason I forgot that I could watch a tv show while I fold laundry and I didn’t have to just sit there and do it.’

whippedcreamcheese

3.

‘Always get it in writing.’

GKnives

4.

“Every action made in anger ends in sorrow.”

‘An attorney, when I was 24.’

yours121110

5.

‘It is possible to commit no mistakes and still lose. That is not a weakness. That is life.’

Fifetwo

6.

‘Percentages are reversible. So 8% of 25 is the same thing as 25% of 8 and sometimes the reverse is easier to calculate.’

CheekyOnion64

7.

‘Headaches, sluggishness, and crankiness are all signs of being hungry. I took medication that made me lose my appetite, and I am not very good at recognizing different types of hunger cues.

‘Feeling especially sad, anxious, or guilty late at night means I gotta go to bed. Didn’t figure this out at all. I saw the phrase “Never trust how you feel about your life after 9pm” early this year, just before I turned 25.’

Kangaroodle

8.

‘No one really cares about you. I don’t mean that in a bad way. But everyone is so busy thinking about themselves, you are always an after thought.

‘The most embarrassing thing in your life, probably doesn’t matter than much to someone else.’

yesIdofloss

9.

‘Tell the police nothing. Tell the paramedic everything.’

Accurate_Leg_2447

10.

‘A pony is not a baby horse.

‘The number of people who are responding to this saying that they didn’t know this makes me feel so much better for having learned it last year from reddit. At 36 years old. Glad I’m not the only one it took a while for! Cheers.’

clumsyumbrella

11.

‘Flammable and inflammable mean the same, found that out the hard way.’

jombica

12.

‘Always eat before food shopping.’

CoolITSupportGuy

13.

‘To me, unless I make a list anyway, I need to be at the neutral hunger level, I can’t have eaten too recently or too long ago, else I get nothing or everything.’

PrinceDusk

14.

‘Time goes by fast.’

CoolPotatoTomato

15.

‘And it goes faster the older you get.’

runningtheclinic