9 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks of the week

It’s that time of the week when we round up nine of the funniest comebacks that have gone viral over the last seven days.

1. ‘How to murder a Musk rat!’

(via)

2. Brian Moore’s winning takedown of the Tory MP who told Gary Lineker to stick to football

“My constituents don’t pay for Gary Lineker to tweet about water quality” Tory MP Steve Brine is furious that Gary Lineker has a Twitter account pic.twitter.com/u20b2iYts4 — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) September 6, 2022

I, and millions of taxpayers, don’t pay you to tweet on football. https://t.co/CEcjHxuCTe — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) September 6, 2022

(via)

3. ‘The email my sister got from a landscaping company job she applied for vs. The one she sent back’

(via)

4. Liz Truss becomes PM and her political alma mater wins one-word takedown of the week

sorry — Oxford University Liberal Democrats 🔶 (@OxUniLibDems) September 5, 2022

(via)

5. ‘And your exact qualifications for stating that are?’

(via)

6. Three months in the making, and all the better for it

Press campaign? @danielmgmoylan He is the first sitting PM to break the law. He raised a glass – illegally – with friends, putting innocent people’s lives at risk, when we were forbidden from the bedsides of our dying loved ones … because he said so! You, sir. You are a joke. https://t.co/sFgNomiywd — James Mitchinson (@JayMitchinson) May 31, 2022

He will be Prime Minister long after you have ceased to edit the @yorkshirepost — Lord Moylan (@danielmgmoylan) May 31, 2022

(via)

7. ‘Too many knocks on the head playing Hercules’

(via)

8. ‘Flat Earther (I think) gets owned by a navigator with a sextant’

(via)

9. ‘Thanks, Amazon’

(via)

Source Reddit r/murderedbywords