13 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit this week

Simply 13 funny pictures that went viral on Reddit over the last seven days.

1. ‘Central Michigan University sent out stickers “for your keyboard”

2. ‘House down the street threw out Jesus’

3. ‘I’m at Popeye’s and I guess a chicken either escaped or is seeking revenge’

4. ‘Poor Bob’

5. ‘3rd grade is off to a great start’

6. ‘For five years I diligently made sure I put my hiking socks on the correct feet. Never crossed my mind that I always picked the left one first. Today I realised I had bought large socks.’

7. ‘Greyhound rescue group posted this picture with the caption “Athletes in retirement”

8. ‘Quite the car problem!’

9. ‘All of my bananas unpeeled themselves as I slept last night… I’ve never seen this happen before …’

10. ‘We never think it could happen to the ones we love’

11. ‘Saw this sticker today 🤦🏻‍♂️’



12. ‘My mom had a pic of my dad in her wallet like this’



13. ‘This costume takes the prize’

Source Reddit r/funny