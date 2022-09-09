This 29-second clip of Berlin becomes more and more random with each shot
Over on r/Unexpected, u/Edgarumu has shared a short but fascinating clip of a scene near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, with the title –
Berlin the most random city in the world.
We’d recommend some more in-depth investigation before getting ‘Berlin’ engraved on the trophy, but they may have a fighting chance.
Soo much to take in at one time..
lost-psychonaut
I was genuinely hoping I’d see Waldo somewhere. No such luck.
Remy33203
Everyone’s just vibin’.
DerpCatCZ
It’s like a Dr. Seuss book.
maxmaxum69
Calm Chaos, I like it.
UmbralUrsine
Feels a bit like an acid trip or a Monty Python sketch.
PHJohns89
So basically a real life version of every vr chat room.
DeadJoeGaming
The longer I watch this the better it gets.
notjondesantis
Quite a few people noticed this.
Well there is Rasputin.
nvm72331
