This 29-second clip of Berlin becomes more and more random with each shot

Over on r/Unexpected, u/Edgarumu has shared a short but fascinating clip of a scene near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, with the title –

Berlin the most random city in the world.

We’d recommend some more in-depth investigation before getting ‘Berlin’ engraved on the trophy, but they may have a fighting chance.

Soo much to take in at one time..

lost-psychonaut

I was genuinely hoping I’d see Waldo somewhere. No such luck.

Remy33203

Everyone’s just vibin’.

DerpCatCZ

It’s like a Dr. Seuss book.

maxmaxum69

Calm Chaos, I like it.

UmbralUrsine

Feels a bit like an acid trip or a Monty Python sketch.

PHJohns89

So basically a real life version of every vr chat room.

DeadJoeGaming

The longer I watch this the better it gets.

notjondesantis

Quite a few people noticed this.

Well there is Rasputin.

nvm72331

Source r/Unexpected Image Screengrab