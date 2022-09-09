23 of the funniest foul-ups from ‘photoshop fails’ on Reddit

Pics

It’s incredible what you can do with photos these days with a little bit of Photoshop know-how (other image editing tools are also available).

Hard to believe we know, but these 23 pictures have all been subtle altered in some way, as featured in the fabulous ‘photoshop fails’ on Reddit. See if you can spot the joins!

1. ‘Poor Horsie Legs’

2. ‘A toy for your child if your child is satan’

3. ‘Looking for face covers on Amazon…’

4. ‘Invisible bottom’

5. ‘I have no words…’

6. ‘A whole new yoga’

7. ‘How Many Hands Does She Have?’



8. ‘These Realtors Really Tried Their Best Giving The Tree Some Leaves’

9. ‘Those Arms And That Waist Are Ridiculous’

10. ‘I was looking for a cat backpack and found this’

11. ‘7ft pool holds an entire family (legs not included)’

12. ‘Right arm? White triangle between thighs? Then they want me to SH!+ myself?!!!’

