Seeing these kids using a landline for the first time is making us feel old

In much the same way that people find new technology confusing at first, old technology can be both baffling and fascinating for younger generations – particularly if it’s still functional.

A TikToker named Leah – @lmhurd1 – has shared a video of her daughters using a landline for the first time, and it’s just joyous.

As much as the girls’ delight at the old-style phone, it also made people feel kind of ancient.

This is cool to see their excitement. It’s crazy how the younger generation will never experience some of the things we grew up with.

We’re just as baffled on the flip side watching them as they are figuring it out!

Megan

This is funny as hell 😂😂😂😂😂😂

As a dinosaur, this makes me happy but also very sad.

Sam Cahn

This is THE age epiphany TikTok. I’m old. I wasn’t five min ago. I am now. Thx

Ken Russell

“You just put it down” aka hang up 😂

Elyse Myers

It had a similar effect on tweeters.

I can’t describe how ancient this makes me feel. pic.twitter.com/a1IvELjOFY — Brianna (@shes_the_maNN1) September 6, 2022

I feel 3,000 years old now. https://t.co/pb2BIDrUvS — Rachel Vindman 🌻 (@natsechobbyist) September 7, 2022

This is cute though, they're so amazed😭 https://t.co/Ok1hsOwD5h — Bolu Babalola (pure) 🍯&🌶 (@BeeBabs) September 8, 2022

This is relatable.

When she asked "What do I do now?" after dialing the number, I died a little inside. 😭 https://t.co/LNJxBuCfna — Noelle Devoe (@Noelle_CD) September 7, 2022

