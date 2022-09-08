Pics

It probably speaks volumes about us that we’ve just made a mental note to check if we ever get a bill like this, but this comedy tip deserved so much more than the facepalm that followed.

Just looked up confidently incorrect in the dictionary, and found that.

‘Who the fuck doesn’t know pi?’

I_Am_Hella_Bored ‘Where are all the comments telling us what Pi is to about 1000 places.’

Cold_Pomelo3274 ‘Why would he give food as a tip?’

BennyVibez

To conclude …

‘I pi-ty the commenter.’

old_bugger

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Reddit u/tmaddog19