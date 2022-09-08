This ‘choosing beggar’ wanted help starting a new job and had people hollering into next week

Life

You might already know about ‘Second Hand September’, an Oxfam initiative to encourage people only to buy second hand stuff for 30 days, and a jolly good idea it is too.

We’re not sure it also extends to asking friends to give you expensive stuff for free, as this classic ‘choosing beggar’ did in this request which has just gone viral on Reddit.

It was shared by ShouldaPrayedHarder who said: ‘She was completely serious (and has since deleted her post).’

And it’s quite the read.

No wonder they deleted it (but how did they post it in the first place?)

‘So. Kid gets mayo for eczema and mum gets designer shoes and bag.’

connortait ‘I’ll send 8 jars of mayo. Use one as a purse, two as shoes, two as water bottles, and go crazy with the rest.’

Atrainaz ‘Hard times, but I need a new FOB for my 21’ Escalade…’

Due_Task_4970 ‘Couldn’t she just change the battery.’

thebunnywhisperer_ ‘I also need to be given designer clothing/accessories for free. I mean, I have a job but would prefer not to spend my own money. Thanks in advance!’

hopeful_tatertot

Source Reddit u/ShouldaPrayedHarder