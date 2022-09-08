The new food minister got super excited by a trade deal with Mongolia and everyone’s spitting feathers

Politics

We have to confess we hadn’t come across Conservative MP Ranil Jayawardena before, but some extensive research reveals he’s just been given the environment, food and rural affairs brief in Liz Truss’s first cabinet.

We mention the former trade minister because his appointment sent this tweet from a little while back wildly viral because, well, best have a look for yourself.

🇬🇧🇲🇳 Great news – trade barriers have been lifted in Mongolia for British poultry and fish exporters with our farmers now supplying chicken to @KFC Mongolia! 🐔📈 This offers exciting opportunities for our farmers to sell into a £10 million market.#GlobalTrade #GlobalBritain pic.twitter.com/5ZM0rMuMqA — Ranil Jayawardena MP (@ranil) August 14, 2022

And it’s fair to say not everyone shared his enthusiasm. These responses surely say it best.

1.

3 things… 1) This tweet is not satire 2) This is our new Secretary of State for environment, food and rural affairs 3) There are 11 KFCs in Mongolia https://t.co/2uEVsg3Z3t — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) September 7, 2022

2.

Excellent news! This should more than make up for the £14trillion market we have just told to fuck off. https://t.co/ccUjGK2VYJ — Parody Prime Minister (@Parody_PM) September 7, 2022

3.

May be the most heavy lifting ever done by the word Great. https://t.co/FPACmLJeOX — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) September 8, 2022

4.

Mongolia. Bloody Mongolia. You are having a laugh!!! Mongolia might be nice and all that, but we didn’t have to leave a trading community of half a billion and collapse our economy to send some chickens to them — Alex (@AlexS1595) September 6, 2022

5.

6.

First the blue passports… Now this! In your face Barnier! https://t.co/IBKPCwsmrj — THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) September 7, 2022

7.

Here’s a list of cities in the UK with the most KFC’s in total there are over 900. Mongolia, the entire country, has around 14…. You’re shouting about access to a market about the same size as Sheffield? Are you not embarrassed? pic.twitter.com/fJtOOlNszs — name cannot be blank (@largefishbeast) September 7, 2022

8.

We left our market of half billion people to celebrate selling to a country with 3m. Where’s the dunce hat? https://t.co/nEpRSZSCkC — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterLD) September 6, 2022

9.

Because with climate change, it is perfectly OK to send chickens at a distance of over 4200 miles?

Can't farmers in Mongolia raise chickens? https://t.co/mtUUfBxqVg — Pascal Jacquemain 🇫🇷in🇬🇧 #BloodyMigrant (@jacquep) September 7, 2022

To conclude …

You can’t tell what’s real anymore, can you? I mean, this is obviously a joke, but with some of these tweets, it’s impossible to know. https://t.co/Qcl78OX73z — Scott Balcony (@scottbalcony) September 7, 2022

All the best in the new bargain bucket Cabinet, Ranil.

