Politics

The new food minister got super excited by a trade deal with Mongolia and everyone’s spitting feathers

John Plunkett. Updated September 8th, 2022

We have to confess we hadn’t come across Conservative MP Ranil Jayawardena before, but some extensive research reveals he’s just been given the environment, food and rural affairs brief in Liz Truss’s first cabinet.

We mention the former trade minister because his appointment sent this tweet from a little while back wildly viral because, well, best have a look for yourself.

And it’s fair to say not everyone shared his enthusiasm. These responses surely say it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

To conclude …

All the best in the new bargain bucket Cabinet, Ranil.

Source Twitter @ranil Image Unsplash Kim Wine