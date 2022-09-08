The heavyweight takedown of this bigoted landscaping boss is 10/10

Life

People loved this exchange shared by xx over on Reddit between a landscaping employer and a woman who had contacted him for a job.

The employer suggested she was likely to be unable to cope with the demands of the role unless she was a bodybuilder and got entirely the response they deserved.

‘The email my sister got from a landscaping company job she applied for vs. The one she sent back 💀’ said @dzzzny on Twitter.

Good evening Charlotte Thank you for your interest in the position and contacting me, the position is still open. However, unless you are a bodybuilder I fear that you will not be able to handle the work load. As it is very physical and demanding as we are a hard landscaping company. If you feel you are up for it then feel free to contact me on the number below. Kind regards Mark

Hi Muscle Mark Thank you for your quick reply. Funnily enough, I probably have just as much experience bodybuilding as you do, which I’m guessing is none. What I do have is years of experience landscaping and also building retaining walls in 40 degree heat as I did this for many years while I lived in Australia. I have looked into your company before sending this email and assure you that it would be no more challenging than the work I have competed before as it was to a much higher standard than the work I’ve seen your ‘company’ produce. However, what I do find challenging is working with small minded individuals such as yourself that I could probably bench press 5 mints after being woken up from a 3 year coma, therefore I am no longer interested in this position. I’m sure you will have no problem finding the correct individual at your next visit to the bodybuilding convention. Kind regards Charlotte (AKA not the body builder)

Boom! We’ll be honest, she had us with ‘Muscle Mark …’

The exchange was first posted last year but has just gone viral all over again on Reddit.

‘She took zero shit, you go Chadlotte.’

S-p-o-o-k-n-t ‘Sup muscle mark?’

The_Big_Taco ‘F-cking murdered him💀’

EmotionBig4808 ‘MUSCLE MARK ‘Lmfao.’

lovejac93

