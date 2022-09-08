Simply the perfect comeback to a Christian TikToker’s prehistoric thoughts on masculinity
The first time we saw traditional Christian TikTok influencer Tre Valley, we thought it had to be biting satire, but it’s not – he actually means these things.
Here he is, getting animated over men not being ‘manly’ enough.
@tre_valley Where did MEN go wrong?🤔 #fyp #foryou #trending #tate ♬ BIG MAD – Ktlyn
His comments section was full of responses like these.
Says the guy sitting around making Tiktoks.
lightningboy007
Don’t see you chopping any wood, my man.
Bhootaholic
What’s exciting? War?
Heaven Summer
But another TikToker, @stevehamm108, set him straight with a duet that used almost no words. It gets a little NSFW at the end.
@stevehamm108 #stitch with @tre_valley ♬ BIG MAD – Ktlyn
His comments were a lot more positive.
It also begged a pretty big question.
Source @stevehamm108 Image Screengrab