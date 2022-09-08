Simply the perfect comeback to a Christian TikToker’s prehistoric thoughts on masculinity

Weird World

The first time we saw traditional Christian TikTok influencer Tre Valley, we thought it had to be biting satire, but it’s not – he actually means these things.

Here he is, getting animated over men not being ‘manly’ enough.

His comments section was full of responses like these.

Says the guy sitting around making Tiktoks.

lightningboy007

Don’t see you chopping any wood, my man.

Bhootaholic

What’s exciting? War?

Heaven Summer

But another TikToker, @stevehamm108, set him straight with a duet that used almost no words. It gets a little NSFW at the end.

His comments were a lot more positive.

It also begged a pretty big question.

