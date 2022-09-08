15 favourite clapbacks to Liz Truss’s ‘time to deliver’ tweet

Politics

If you thought the photo-ops exploited by Liz Truss over the last couple of years had been tiring and a waste of money, you should probably brace yourself for a lot more of the same.

This tweet she shared on Wednesday – featuring her favourite vacuous buzzword – looks like foreshadowing to us.

Those who hadn’t muted all forms of the word ‘deliver’ had some thoughts on the tweet. These were our favourites.

1.

People at the hustings clapped whenever she said 'deliver'. That's the beginning, middle & end of this strategy. https://t.co/DrXgrpYkDC — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) September 7, 2022

2.

Oh. So…. not at any point over the last 12 years then… no? https://t.co/Z9sfhQGgWC — Anna Turley 🌹🐝💙🇺🇦 (@annaturley) September 7, 2022

3.

[things Tories say after 12 years in government] https://t.co/5oNpPJgKB6 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 7, 2022

4.

Can we all pretend not to be in and then she might just leave a card and go away? https://t.co/f9h0GUoRD1 — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) September 7, 2022

5.

That's right – I have a part time job with Just Eat. — Parody Prime Minister (@Parody_PM) September 7, 2022

6.

7.

Even yodel can deliver in less than a decade. https://t.co/wxq1Cj9Cve — Malcolm V Tucker 🏴‍☠️🇺🇦 (@Tucker5law) September 7, 2022

8.