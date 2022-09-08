Liz Truss praised John Redwood’s energy crisis contribution and it will blow your mind

Pics

Lis Truss capped the typical energy bill at around £2,500 on Thursday after the government belatedly moved to tackle the cost of living crisis.

It won’t be paid for by a windfall tax, however, but by taxpayers who will eventually have to pay off the gazillions in extra government borrowing it will require.

We mention it here to highlight this particular contribution to the debate by Tory MP and former Cabinet minister John Redwood, who was praised by the new PM for making an ‘extremely good point’.

And it really is worth listening to in full.

Truss reckons John Redwood just made "an extremely good point". So, it's only right that everyone gets to see it. ~AA pic.twitter.com/ZDg84gVv81 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) September 8, 2022

Minds. Blown.

Oh, keep up Hugh, it's very simple. We have more taxes than energy. Labour want to have more taxes than the more taxes we have now, but applied to the energy. If we had more energy, but not the Labour taxes, we could have a tax-energy ratio that…um… well, you know. — Occupied Space 🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺 (@goshycaps) September 8, 2022



Source @BestForBritain

If we could tap the hot air produced by Redwood we could heat Surrey. — RealityCheck (@Complyorcry) September 8, 2022

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @BestForBritain