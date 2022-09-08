Pics

Liz Truss praised John Redwood’s energy crisis contribution and it will blow your mind

John Plunkett. Updated September 8th, 2022

Lis Truss capped the typical energy bill at around £2,500 on Thursday after the government belatedly moved to tackle the cost of living crisis.

It won’t be paid for by a windfall tax, however, but by taxpayers who will eventually have to pay off the gazillions in extra government borrowing it will require.

We mention it here to highlight this particular contribution to the debate by Tory MP and former Cabinet minister John Redwood, who was praised by the new PM for making an ‘extremely good point’.

And it really is worth listening to in full.

Minds. Blown.


Source @BestForBritain

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @BestForBritain