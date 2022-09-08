Weird World

Facebook comment of the day

Poke Staff. Updated September 8th, 2022

Latest in a (very) occasional series, Facebook comment of the day goes to this exchange shared by writer Michael Marshall Smith over on Twitter.

And just in case that’s tricky to read …

Unexpected plot twist.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @ememess