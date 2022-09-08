Weird World

Latest in a (very) occasional series, Facebook comment of the day goes to this exchange shared by writer Michael Marshall Smith over on Twitter.

The struggle is real. pic.twitter.com/c7EHycPcdt — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) September 7, 2022

And just in case that’s tricky to read …

Unexpected plot twist.

"We spent the day with Jeff, a mass murderer who has been forced by the energy crisis to limit the number of chest freezers he can run." — Katherine Denkinson (@KDenkWrites) September 7, 2022

That’s your next book right there, a contemporary tale of a serial killer just trying to make ends meet in an inflationary world. Can he afford to eat enough to have the energy to dig graves deep enough to keep those pesky dog walkers from finding all his bodies? — Not Actual Game Footage (@tobyontour) September 7, 2022

I like that 🙂 — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) September 7, 2022

Reminds me of this gem. pic.twitter.com/J4d7M4q1f0 — Katy Luscombe (@katy_luscombe) September 7, 2022

