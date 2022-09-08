Politics

Edwina Currie got schooled by her own diaries and it was all you could want and more

Poke Staff. Updated September 8th, 2022

You might remember a few days back the look on money saving expert Martin Lewis’s face as former Tory MP and cabinet minister Edwina Currie offered up her money saving tip to Good Morning Britain viewers.

The solution the cost of living crisis brought no end of entirely on-point replies, including this from @JimMFelton.

It was later picked up by Currie …

… and prompted this response (more than one, in fact) from the great comedy writer and performer Nathaniel Tapley.

At which point Currie returned, demanding ‘proof, please’ that she ever earned that much money, saying ‘MPs and Ministers got nothing like that then’.

And Tapley’s reply was all you could want and more.

Ka-pow.

And here’s just a flavour of how much people loved it.

Last word to @Natt.

And you can follow @Natt on Twitter here!

