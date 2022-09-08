Edwina Currie got schooled by her own diaries and it was all you could want and more

Politics

You might remember a few days back the look on money saving expert Martin Lewis’s face as former Tory MP and cabinet minister Edwina Currie offered up her money saving tip to Good Morning Britain viewers.

What’s everyone worrying about? Stick a bit of silver foil behind the radiator and move the sofa and you’ll be ok. #GMB pic.twitter.com/LvmV7DWETI — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) September 5, 2022

The solution the cost of living crisis brought no end of entirely on-point replies, including this from @JimMFelton.

Martin Lewis’s face when she brings out the fucking tin foil pic.twitter.com/NGW8qou5r9 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 5, 2022

It was later picked up by Currie …

Try it. You might find it works … https://t.co/x281pDfsUE — Edwina Currie (@Edwina_Currie) September 5, 2022

… and prompted this response (more than one, in fact) from the great comedy writer and performer Nathaniel Tapley.

"I'm still painfully conscious of how much needs doing in the house and how little money I have to do it. Damp patches in the round room again, and we didn't bother heating the pool because no one uses it even when it's warm." Edwina Currie, Diaries 1987-92, 2nd Jun 92, pp. 65 https://t.co/MErDsup4Od — Nathaniel Tapley (@Natt) September 6, 2022

“My trivial objective is to get to the end of this Parliament with a fur coat and some decent jewellery.” Edwina Currie, Diaries 1987-92, 21st Dec 1988, pp. 102 — Nathaniel Tapley (@Natt) September 6, 2022

“But we have over £80,000 coming in now, and still can’t manage.” Edwina Currie, Diaries 1987-92, 8th Nov 1992 — Nathaniel Tapley (@Natt) September 6, 2022

Apologies, that last one was 8th Nov, 1987. @Edwina_Currie was complaining about not being able to make ends meet on an £80,000 income in 1987. — Nathaniel Tapley (@Natt) September 6, 2022

At which point Currie returned, demanding ‘proof, please’ that she ever earned that much money, saying ‘MPs and Ministers got nothing like that then’.

Proof, please.

MPs and Ministers got nothing like that then. https://t.co/MLMijKlus4 — Edwina Currie (@Edwina_Currie) September 7, 2022

And Tapley’s reply was all you could want and more.

The proof is your own diary entry from 8th November 1987. “But we have over £80,000 coming in now, and still can’t manage.” Edwina Currie, Diaries 1987-92 — Nathaniel Tapley (@Natt) September 7, 2022

Ka-pow.

I’d remind you that no one said that ministers or MPs did get paid that, you merely said it was your household income. And then published that information in a book. — Nathaniel Tapley (@Natt) September 7, 2022

Haha I just checked it on amazon. Right there in the “look inside” section of the kindle book. You don’t even need to buy her book! — JackBasta (@jackbastard) September 7, 2022

I think you should buy the book. She’s clearly struggling. — …—… (@Ariel_Adam) September 7, 2022

And here’s just a flavour of how much people loved it.

A Twitter political story: pic.twitter.com/coQWTG6V3V — Disappointed Optimist (@disappoptimism) September 8, 2022

Edwina Curry getting fact checked by her own diary may be the funniest thing I've seen on here so far today https://t.co/7V6kD8ZhcD — Froggy Makes (sometimes) (@FroggyMakes) September 8, 2022

Last word to @Natt.

And you can follow @Natt on Twitter here!

Twitter @Natt