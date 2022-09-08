Chris Pine’s relatable reaction to Harry Styles’s weird interview answer has gone viral

Celebrity

Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, which just had its premiere at The Venice International Film Festival, has been getting publicity for all the wrong reasons.

There are rumours of feuding between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh, that Wilde cheated on former partner Jason Sudeikis with Harry Styles during filming, and that Harry Styles spat on Chris Pine – which he didn’t.

That’s a lot of Harry Styles.

I would like to thank the cast of Don't Worry Darling for this zero stakes petty celebrity drama. We deserve. — Howard Handupme (@xicacha) September 6, 2022

Not now sweetie mommy’s trying to see if Harry Styles really spat on Chris Pine pic.twitter.com/7XSQixGjYk — Keith Garrett (@keithgdesigns) September 6, 2022

Another aspect catching a lot of attention is this clip of Pine’s reaction – or non-reaction – to Styles explaining his favourite thing about the film.

chris just blinking is killing me pic.twitter.com/DQEujHVySt — t (@cinedruig) September 5, 2022

“My favorite thing about the movie is, like, it feels like a movie. Like, you know, go-to-the-theatre film, movie. You know, kind of the reason why you go to watch something on the big screen.”

Chris Pine’s face speaks volumes – and it’s even better in close-up.

you can almost see the screams catching in his throat pic.twitter.com/AXtiPAd4zx — anna (@romansgerri) September 5, 2022

The clip has gone wildy viral – or should that be Wilde-ly? – and these are a few things people have been saying about it.

1.

this is even funnier when you remember chris has a bachelors in english from berkeley and he grew up in the film industry and now he’s sitting next to someone saying “my favourite thing about the movie is like it feels like a movie” pic.twitter.com/1lKltp4ZPU — franklin (@leohoratio) September 5, 2022

2.

Chris is anywhere but that chair pic.twitter.com/SeEi9zr7F8 — Crawford M Horton (@broiledcrawfish) September 5, 2022

3.

chris pine deserves an oscar for not reacting here i am so serious https://t.co/6er6t4ssDJ — Julian Bashir = Starfleet's # 1 Space Bi (@Hildawg_Made_It) September 5, 2022

4.

More of Chris Pine astral projecting while he should be in the press conference (a press conference, by the way, which Florence skipped) https://t.co/30UAmPpA6t — Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) September 6, 2022

5.

me trying to fit the word count pic.twitter.com/UhYlE0e9Bf — agitator (@SU1C1DALAFR1C4N) September 5, 2022

6.

Me when someone talks about their fantasy team

pic.twitter.com/g6lKTO7X6j — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) September 7, 2022

7.

on a teams meeting thinking about what you’re gonna have for tea

pic.twitter.com/lejrZ1Nxv4 — lucy (@LMAsaysno) September 7, 2022

8.

me trying to understand the world building in the first three chapters of a fantasy book pic.twitter.com/xYUEkvyBwj — cass ♡ | ALE DAY! (@friendstoIover) September 5, 2022

9.

my boyfriend watching me log Citizen Kane on letterboxd after falling asleep halfway throughpic.twitter.com/jvedj6ZlEM — Ayo Edebiri (@ayoedebiri) September 5, 2022

Same vibe.

harry styles talking about don’t worry darling pic.twitter.com/XM0PJXrpRO — karley (@softlouishug) September 5, 2022

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MUSIC

This Harry Styles clip went viral because his accent’s going in anything but One Direction

Source @cinedruig Image Screengrab