Chris Pine’s relatable reaction to Harry Styles’s weird interview answer has gone viral

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 8th, 2022

Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, which just had its premiere at The Venice International Film Festival, has been getting publicity for all the wrong reasons.

There are rumours of feuding between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh, that Wilde cheated on former partner Jason Sudeikis with Harry Styles during filming, and that Harry Styles spat on Chris Pine – which he didn’t.

That’s a lot of Harry Styles.

Another aspect catching a lot of attention is this clip of Pine’s reaction – or non-reaction – to Styles explaining his favourite thing about the film.

“My favorite thing about the movie is, like, it feels like a movie. Like, you know, go-to-the-theatre film, movie. You know, kind of the reason why you go to watch something on the big screen.”

Chris Pine’s face speaks volumes – and it’s even better in close-up.

The clip has gone wildy viral – or should that be Wilde-ly? – and these are a few things people have been saying about it.

Same vibe.

