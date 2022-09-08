Charlie Stayt got a surprisingly honest reply from the new Levelling-up Secretary

News

Simon Clarke, the brand new Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, has been doing the rounds of the news media to paint the government’s upcoming energy help announcement in the best light – without being allowed to actually say what it is.

It brought him face to face with BBC Breakfast’s Charlie Stayt, who wanted to know about the government’s record.

Watch what happened.

In which the leveling up secretary accurately summarizes 12 years of Tory achievements pic.twitter.com/DT3JYOuRfX — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 8, 2022

Charlie Stayt: Say you look at child poverty or in-work poverty, which of those markers have the Tories in 12 years been successful in helping? Simon Clarke:

from Tumbleweed GIFs via Gfycat

His second attempt – this time with words – was just the same old script.

After the question was repeated slowly he had another pop, first blaming bad circumstances and parliamentary arithmetic (Tories currently have an 80 seat majority) before saying “yes my constituency has big pockets of deprivation” like it’s someone else’s fault but theirs pic.twitter.com/HvZSb3Lh8d — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 8, 2022

These people nailed their reactions.

Very good answer by Leveling Up Secretary @SimonClarkeMP on Tories' 12 year achievements. pic.twitter.com/pv4Owa3eUu — Roh Yakobi (@RohYakobi) September 8, 2022

I can hear him thinking about resigning. https://t.co/iVYyS8Jk5c — Jo/Noony 🎧🎸 (@MurkinUnderbush) September 8, 2022

Said it before & I'll say it again: Charlie Stayt is one of the very best in the business. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) September 8, 2022

New media training just dropped. https://t.co/Vr4Bi6ZVeB — Botvolution (@botvolution) September 8, 2022

Simon Clarke’s internal monologue: Say something. Anything. Any word. A syllable. Point to your ear and pretend you didn’t hear Charlie Stayt’s question. Say ‘bananas’. Or ‘puppies’. Dear God, you’re just going to sit there silent! SAY SOMETHING!

pic.twitter.com/L9hjReTikH — Secretary of State for Socially Uncaring Health (@HUncaring) September 8, 2022

Maybe 'Levelling Up Secretary' Simon Clarke didn't hear the question… pic.twitter.com/56ulRQV4u9 — Andy Dawson (@profanityswan) September 8, 2022

Loooooooooool is this what man are doing. Just refusing to talk 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 the way he just looks in his face…. pic.twitter.com/PlvfEJAt1p — Funk Butcher (@FunkButcher) September 8, 2022

We’ll let Labour’s Lisa Nandy have the last word.

This is the right answer. https://t.co/XHPZhzxPCm — Lisa Nandy (@lisanandy) September 8, 2022

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

Grant Shapps tried to own Charlie Stayt and went off the rails in spectacular style

Source James Felton Image Screengrab