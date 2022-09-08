News

Charlie Stayt got a surprisingly honest reply from the new Levelling-up Secretary

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 8th, 2022

Simon Clarke, the brand new Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, has been doing the rounds of the news media to paint the government’s upcoming energy help announcement in the best light – without being allowed to actually say what it is.

It brought him face to face with BBC Breakfast’s Charlie Stayt, who wanted to know about the government’s record.

Watch what happened.

Charlie Stayt: Say you look at child poverty or in-work poverty, which of those markers have the Tories in 12 years been successful in helping?

Simon Clarke:

from Tumbleweed GIFs via Gfycat

His second attempt – this time with words – was just the same old script.

These people nailed their reactions.

We’ll let Labour’s Lisa Nandy have the last word.

WANT MORE POKE?
Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

Grant Shapps tried to own Charlie Stayt and went off the rails in spectacular style

Source James Felton Image Screengrab